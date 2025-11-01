Conference To Enhance Arts And Cultural Activities

MENAFN - African Press Organization) ASMARA, Eritrea, November 1, 2025/APO Group/ --

A conference aimed at enhancing the quality and content of arts and cultural activities was held at the Asmara Municipality Hall on 30 October.

Mr. Asmerom Tsegabrhan, Director General of Culture and Sports in the region, said that the objective of the conference was to preserve the strengths and address the weaknesses of cultural and artistic programs presented in connection with national celebrations. He also highlighted the importance of organizing artistic and cultural works based on research that could be passed on to future generations.

At the event, six discussion papers were presented, and participants conducted extensive deliberations on the topics raised.

Mr. Zerit Tewoldebrhan, Managing Director in the region, on his part, provided guidelines in line with the issues raised in the discussion papers.

