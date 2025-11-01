Health Ministry Cuts 97 Drug Prices By 5-72%

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, November 1 (Petra) – Minister of Health and Chairman of the Board of Directors of Jordan Food and Drug Administration (JFDA), Dr. Ibrahim Bdour, announced price cuts for 97 drug products, ranging from 5% to 72%.The minister said this initiative is part of the government's ongoing efforts and Prime Minister Dr. Jaafar Hassan's directives to alleviate the economic burden on citizens and improve their access to medical treatment.In a statement Saturday, Dr. Bdour noted the list of reduced-price medications includes "essential drugs widely used to treat various diseases."Bdour added that this step aligns with the policy of the Ministry of Health and JFDA to control drug prices and improve availability, which ensures access to "affordable medications and supports national drug security."Bdour stressed the continued periodic review of prices to keep pace with developments in global markets and protect interests of Jordanian citizens.In turn, JFDA Director General, Dr. Rana Obeidat, stated the price reductions included 14 types of antibiotics, 8 dermatological medications, 8 respiratory products, 8 nervous system medications, 2 others for gastrointestinal treatment, 2 for treating fertility and reproductive system, and 25 cancer and autoimmune disease drugs.Obeidat added that the decision also covered 1 ophthalmological medication, 2 endocrine drugs, and 5 types of analgesics and fever reducers, as well as 8 and 14 hematological and cardiac medications, respectively.On its future policy, Obeidat said the JFDA will continue to implement its policies and strengthen its efforts to ensure "availability of safe and effective" medications for Jordanians through price monitoring and safety oversight.