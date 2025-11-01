'Replace Reels With Books': CM Yogi Showcases UP Govt's School Library Project

MENAFN - IANS) Gorakhpur, Nov 1 (IANS) Urging students to read books instead of wasting time on reels, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday said that 1.35 lakh schools in the state have been revived under Operation Kayakalp, which has equipped institutions with libraries.

Inaugurating a book fair at Deen Dayal Upadhyay Gorakhpur University, CM Adityanath said,“Within Uttar Pradesh, more than 1.56 lakh schools are operated under the Basic Education Council, of which 1.36 lakh schools are such that the revival work has been completed through Operation Kayakalp. It has also been arranged with every school that there must be a library in that school.”

Asking students to expand their knowledge through reading, the Chief Minister said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has also said that“When citizens read, the country leads.”

“You must be spending your day watching reels or wasting 5-6 hours of your time on your smartphone. Instead, along with your course books, you should also read books related to creative pursuits outside your curriculum, modern-age technology, connections with the country and the world, and India's glorious past,” said CM Adityanath.

“This will prepare a strong foundation for competitive exams. In the coming times, this will provide you assistance,” said Adityanath, according to a statement by the Chief Minister's Office on social media platform X.

Addressing the issue of exam anxiety, CM Adityanath said,“PM Modi himself wrote a book for the youth of the country, which is called 'Exam Warriors'.”

Whether it is your regular annual exam or preparation for a competitive exam, this book is written in a very simple and natural language with small quotes on how we can achieve success, he said, highlighting that the book also carries valuable tips on facing adversity boldly.

Speaking at a separate event to mark the convocation ceremony at an innovation campus in Gorakhpur, the Chief Minister urged innovators and the public to come up with solutions rather than complaining about everyday problems.

A community that leads in finding solutions to problems also remains at the forefront of progress, he said.

Sharing an example of traffic jams, he said the problem is partly linked to the public's disrespect for the traffic rules, including illegal parking on roads.

“Following traffic rules is key to our safety and easing our journey on the road,” he said, urging people to play their constructive role towards society by following rules.

CM Adityanath also pointed to the importance of environmental protection while giving the example of toxic air in Delhi.“Crop burning and waste burning create lethal gases that impact everyone, including those who are irresponsibly disposing of waste,” he said, urging people to follow socially responsible practices.