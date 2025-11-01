403
US, India ink ten years defense plan
(MENAFN) The United States and India have formalized a decade-long defense framework, according to defense officials.
US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth confirmed that he signed the agreement during a meeting with Indian Defense Minister Rajnath Singh in Kuala Lumpur, the capital of Malaysia.
"I just met with @rajnathsingh to sign a 10-year U.S.-India Defense Framework. This advances our defense partnership, a cornerstone for regional stability and deterrence. We're enhancing our coordination, info sharing, and tech cooperation. Our defense ties have never been stronger," Hegseth posted on social media following the signing.
Rajnath Singh described the discussion as "fruitful" and noted that the pact establishes a 10-year "Framework for the US-India Major Defence Partnership."
"This will usher in a new era in our already strong defense partnership. This Defence Framework will provide policy direction to the entire spectrum of the India-US Defence Relationship," Singh said, emphasizing that the agreement reflects increasing strategic alignment and will guide the partnership for the next decade.
“Defense will remain as a major pillar of our bilateral relations. Our partnership is critical for ensuring a free, open and rules-based Indo-Pacific region," he added.
Both leaders were participating in the two-day ASEAN Defense Ministers’ meeting in Malaysia.
During the trip, Hegseth also met with the Philippines’ National Defense Secretary Gilberto Teodoro. The officials’ fourth meeting this year aimed to “advance our strong defense partnership,” according to reports.
“We will work relentlessly to reestablish deterrence in the South China Sea and advance our alliance,” Hegseth stated. The Philippines, hosting US Typhon missile systems and allowing access to military bases, remains one of Washington’s oldest defense partners in the Asia-Pacific.
Tensions continue in the South China Sea, where China claims extensive resources, creating friction with the Philippines. Hegseth had visited the Philippines previously in March as part of his first Asia trip of the year.
Hegseth also held talks with Indonesian Defense Minister Sjafrie Sjamsoeddin, focusing on "deepening our defense ties." “Indonesia is a valued partner and an anchor of regional stability,” he commented.
In Malaysia, Hegseth and Defense Minister Mohamed Khaled bin Nordin signed a memorandum of understanding on defense cooperation, described as reinforcing “over 40 years of bilateral defense ties and a shared commitment to peace, security, and prosperity.” They also renewed an Acquisition and Cross-Servicing Agreement.
Mohamed was praised by Hegseth as “a clear-eyed leader who is willing to work with us to pursue peace through strength and understands the challenges we all face in the South China Sea.”
