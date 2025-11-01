Jordan's Human Pharmaceutical Exports Grew By 6% In 1St 8 Months 2025-Dos

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Nov.1 (Petra) – Jordan's exports of pharmaceutical preparations (human medicines) grew by 6% during the first 8 months of 2025, compared to the same period last year.This growth was driven by several factors, mainly the high level of Royal support and attention given to the sector.According to Dr. Fadi Atrash, representative of the therapeutic and medical supplies sector at the Jordan Chamber of Industry (JCI), the Kingdom's pharmaceutical exports during the January-August period reached JD398 million, according to figures from the Department of Statistics (DoS), compared to JD376 million for the same period last year.In remarks to "Petra," Atrash said pharmaceutical exports have continued their "strong" performance since the beginning of the year, relying on several factors, primarily support and attention to this strategic industry from His Majesty King Abdullah II, and his ongoing efforts to help open new export markets and provide opportunities for companies.Atrash referred to His Majesty's recent visit to Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan, which yielded "positive" results in this regard.Atrash added that the Kingdom's pharmaceutical products (human medicines) have entered new export markets, which contributed to increased exports, along with the registration of "new, distinguished and innovative" products that meet market needs.Atrash also noted the growth in markets in neighboring countries, particularly Iraq and Saudi Arabia.Atrash noted the reputation and quality of Jordanian pharmaceuticals have contributed to increased exports in the sector, citing demand for its products and varieties.Additionally, he highlighted the efforts of Jordan Food and Drug Administration (JFDA) in preparing and assisting Jordanian manufacturers in implementing international standards through Good Manufacturing Practices (GMP), which has contributed to "raising quality and increasing competitiveness abroad."Atrash added that the human pharmaceutical industry in Jordan represents 85% of the total pharmaceutical and medical supplies sector, currently comprising 27 facilities across the Kingdom, with a registered capital of approximately JD350 million.To date, he announced this sector has provided 10,000 direct and indirect jobs, 35% of which are held by women.Atrash, who also serves as CEO and board member of Amman Pharmaceutical Industries Company, said Jordanian human pharmaceutical exports now reach more than 85 markets worldwide, primarily Saudi Arabia, Iraq, the UAE, Algeria, Yemen, and the United States.On its significance, he noted human pharmaceutical industry in the Kingdom is a "cornerstone" of the Economic Modernization Vision, which support growth of high-value exports, as it constitutes a productive sector representing approximately 5% of Jordan's total industrial exports.