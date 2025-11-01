Azerbaijan's Non-Oil Exports To Ukraine Surge By 83% In 2025
Azerbaijan exported non-oil products worth $147.3 million to Ukraine during January–September 2025, according to the October edition of the“Export Review” published by the Center for Analysis of Economic Reforms and Communication (CAERC), Azernews reports.Access to paid information is limited
Find the plan that suits you best.1 month subscription
Full digital access to all news for 1 month1.00₼ 3 months subscription
Full digital access to all news for 3 months2.00₼ Select -33% 6 months subscription
Full digital access to all news for 6 months3.84₼ Select -36% 1 year subscription
Full digital access to all news for 1 year7.10₼ Select -41%
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment