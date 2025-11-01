403
Jennifer Lopez Joins Zen Diamond as Brand Ambassador
(MENAFN) World-famous singer and actress Jennifer Lopez has been appointed as the brand ambassador for Türkiye-based jewelry company Zen Diamond.
In an official statement, the company noted that Zen Diamond—one of Türkiye’s top diamond retail chains—has been broadening its international reach in recent years, launching new stores in multiple countries.
With a network of 175 stores spanning 22 nations, the brand continues to expand its presence on the global stage.
The collaboration with Lopez represents a significant milestone in Zen Diamond’s ambition to become a universally recognized name.
Lopez first came across Zen Diamond during her Up All Night tour across Europe and Asia, where she was reportedly captivated by the brand’s craftsmanship and modern designs.
What started as a casual encounter has grown into a creative partnership, ultimately leading to Lopez being named Zen Diamond’s latest brand ambassador.
As part of this collaboration, Lopez will showcase Zen Diamond pieces in a campaign photographed by Norman Jean Roy in Los Angeles, presenting the brand’s artistry to audiences around the world.
Zen Diamond Chairman Emil Guzelis described the partnership with Lopez as an exciting development for the company.
“Her energy and charisma perfectly reflect Zen’s vision and the spirit of our jewelry,” Guzelis said. “This collaboration represents a new chapter in our brand’s international growth story.”
