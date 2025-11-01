403
Xi urges PM of Japan to China-Japan ties neither damaged, shaken
(MENAFN) Chinese President Xi Jinping called on Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi to uphold established agreements and ensure that “the foundation of China-Japan relations is neither damaged nor shaken.” His remarks emphasized the importance of adhering to “clear provisions on major issues” between the two nations.
According to reports, Xi urged Japan to honor commitments outlined in four key political documents that guide bilateral ties, particularly concerning history and Taiwan. He also encouraged Tokyo to embrace the spirit of the “Murayama Statement,” which acknowledges Japan’s wartime aggression and offers an apology to nations affected by it.
Xi highlighted the need for both countries to advance the political consensus of “comprehensively advancing the strategic, mutually beneficial relationship … being partners and not threats to each other” and to “take history as a mirror and open up the future.”
The comments came during a meeting between Xi and Takaichi in Gyeongju, South Korea, held alongside the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit.
Xi expressed China’s readiness to foster constructive and stable ties with Japan that align with the demands of a new era and further develop their strategic, mutually beneficial partnership. He noted that current relations present both opportunities and challenges and voiced hope that Japan’s new administration would cultivate “a correct understanding of China ... and adhere to the broad direction of peace, friendship and cooperation between the two nations.”
Xi also emphasized the need to expand collaboration in sectors such as advanced manufacturing, digital technology, and finance, while working together to maintain a stable and resilient global supply chain and uphold the multilateral trading system. “The two countries should practice true multilateralism and promote the building of an Asia-Pacific community,” he said, urging both sides to “properly manage differences ... seek common ground while reserving differences.”
Prime Minister Takaichi, for her part, referred to China as “an important neighboring country of Japan.” She stressed that both nations “bear significant responsibilities for peace and prosperity in the region and the wider world,” and reaffirmed that Japan would maintain the stance expressed in the 1972 Japan-China joint statement on Taiwan.
