Celebrating Ivorian Coffee And Supporting Communities In Côte D'ivoire: A Commitment By Nestlé

On a quiet morning in Gnamagnoa, in western Côte d'Ivoire, farmer François Dadi Serikpa harvests his coffee. The former bus driver switched to coffee farming after his retirement. The father of twelve children and grandfather of twenty-one grandchildren, has found new meaning in life and newfound prosperity thanks to the Nescafé Plan, a global initiative launched by Nestlé ( ) to make coffee farming more sustainable, fair and environmentally friendly.

He says:

“With the Nescafé Plan, Nestlé agronomists taught us how to care for our soil, plant new varieties and better manage our plantations. Now my trees are more resistant, and my production has improved. Coffee is our life: it feeds us, clothes us and gives us hope for the future.”

Serikpa's experience reflects the reality of thousands of people involved in the coffee industry in Côte d'Ivoire.

At every stage of this sector, namely agricultural production, processing and marketing, Nestlé is committed to participating in their development, aware that they represent an entire economy in Côte d'Ivoire. With its Nescafé brand, the company has been present in Côte d'Ivoire for more than 65 years, contributing to job and business creation. This commitment begins at the soil level.

An industry rooted in the soil

The tropical climate and fertile soil of Côte d'Ivoire make it an ideal place for growing Robusta coffee, which dominates local production. However, the industry has faced considerable challenges. In 2000, the country produced nearly 380,000 tonnes of coffee, ranking it among the top African producers. By 2023, production had fallen to just under 47,000 tonnes, a decline attributable to ageing plantations, climate change, limited access to finance and competition from other crops.

Despite this slowdown, coffee remains an important commodity in the country. It supports tens of thousands of rural households and contributes to regional trade in Central and West Africa. Domestic consumption has grown steadily. In 2025, coffee consumption in Ivory Coast is projected to reach approximately 1.38 million kilograms, generating $32.13 million in total revenue across both at-home and out-of-home markets ( ).

Building resilience through training

To address decline in the industry, public and private stakeholders have implemented programmes focused on sustainable development and productivity. The Nescafé factory in Abidjan has been producing instant coffee from locally grown coffee beans for over 65 years. It employs hundreds of people and trains talent in Côte d'Ivoire. These employees are mainly Ivorian, but also include other nationalities, some of whom have become certified coffee experts. In 2022, the factory received the Ivorian Government's national award for excellence for its efforts in waste reduction, economy, energy and responsible operation.

Every second, around 5,500 cups of Nescafé are enjoyed around the world. In Central and West Africa, many of these cups began their journey in Ivory Coast, cultivated by local farmers, processed by Ivorian experts and sold by Ivorian entrepreneurs.

Through the Nescafé Plan, Nestlé supports more than 21,000 coffee-producing families in Côte d'Ivoire. Farmers receive practical training from agronomists on practices that comply with the Common Code for the Coffee Community (4C standards), which aim to make coffee production more sustainable, fair and traceable.

To improve productivity, farmers receive high-yield Robusta seedlings developed at Nestlé's Research and Development Centre in Zambakro. These efforts are carried out in partnership with the Coffee-Cocoa Council (CCC) and the National Centre for Agricultural Research of Côte d'Ivoire (CNRA).

Nestlé also sources green coffee directly from farmer cooperatives through its Farmer Connect programme.

For farmers like Serikpa, these Nestlé interventions have led to a significant improvement in yields, which can range from 600 to even 1200 kg per hectare depending on climate conditions. Through its entrepreneurship support initiative, called My Own Business, Nestlé supports more than 600 urban hot coffee vendors by providing them with equipment and training, as well as a cart or coffee stand, enabling them to run their own businesses and generate stable incomes. This programme has proven beneficial for young people wishing to integrate into the social and economic fabric. Kamenan Assanvo, one of these entrepreneurs, received ten new coffee carts to develop his network in Greater Abidjan. He owns a total of 45 businesses. This year, there are 80 coffee stands run by young vendors, thereby contributing to the development of street businesses and local employment.

Mame Pane Sakho, Head of Communications and Public Affairs at Nestlé Côte d'Ivoire, said:

“We believe that investing in local farmers and entrepreneurs is essential to building a strong and sustainable coffee industry. It's not just about coffee; it's about creating a lasting impact in the communities we serve.”

The history of Nescafé in Côte d'Ivoire is an example of shared value. From the Serikpa plantation in Gnamagnoa to the Assanvo coffee stands in Abidjan, each cup reflects a shared commitment to quality and collaboration.

