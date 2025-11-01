403
Winter Mirage Fest At Meryal
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Meryal Waterpark in Qetaifan Island North in Lusail is launching its debut Winter Mirage Fest Saturday. Running until February 15, 2026, daily from 3pm to midnight, the festival offers entertainment for all ages, a statement said. Meryal Waterpark is widely recognised for its world-class attractions, record-breaking slides, and cultural storytelling. The Winter Mirage Fest brings together a variety of activities including arcade games, roller coaster, carnival games, arts and crafts, ice skating and sliding tubes, paintball arena, carousel, Inflata splash and F&B trucks.
These attractions are paired with ambient lighting, seasonal music, and curated entertainment. Speaking on the launch, Stefano Capaccetti, managing director of Rixos Premium Qetaifan Island North, Meryal Waterpark, and Azure Beach Doha, said: "The Winter Mirage Fest represents our commitment to innovation and experience-led storytelling. This festival brings a fresh perspective to Qatar's winter season and invites everyone to celebrate joy, togetherness, and imagination in a truly unique setting."
Meryal Waterpark, Qatar's biggest, is designed to reflect Qatar's oil and gas history, with RIG 1938 as its centrepiece, a tower that holds two Guinness World Records for its height and the number of water slides. Beyond the rides, the attractions include a beachfront, places to eat, shops, private cabanas for relaxing, and even some cool educational exhibits Waterpark Qetaifan Island North
