Spirit Of Â€ ̃Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharatâ€TM Resonates As Meghalaya Observes Â€ ̃Sardar @ 150Â€TM With Unity March In Shillong

Spirit Of Â€ ̃Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharatâ€TM Resonates As Meghalaya Observes Â€ ̃Sardar @ 150Â€TM With Unity March In Shillong
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Mumbai / Shillong, October 31, 2025: Meghalaya celebrated â€ ̃Rashtriya Ekta Diwasâ€TM (National Unity Day) with fervour, joining the nationwide â€ ̃Sardar @ 150 Unity Marchâ€TM campaign to commemorate the 150th birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, â€ ̃The Iron Man of Indiaâ€TM.
The event is a flagship initiative of the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports, Government of India, with Mera Yuva Bharat (MY Bharat) as the nodal department, jointly organized in Shillong by the Directorate of Sports and Youth Affairs, National Service Scheme (NSS), and National Cadet Corps (NCC), Meghalaya.
The event was graced by Shri Rameswar Teli, Honâ€TMble Member of Rajya Sabha as the Guest of Honour, and Shri Sanbor Shullai, Minister of Arts and Culture, Govt. of Meghalaya as the Chief Guest.
In his keynote address, Shri Rameswar Teli, Member of Rajya Sabha, stated, \"Today, we are all gathered here to celebrate the 150th birth anniversary of India\'s great son, Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Ji.â€ He emphasized that the march is not just a program; it is a symbol of our country\'s unity, integrity, and the spirit of nation-building. Honouring Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel as the \"Loh Purush\" (Iron Man) who united over 560 princely states, Teli connected his legacy to the present day. He noted that under the leadership of India\'s Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi, the country is moving forward on that same path of unity and faith. He concluded with a call for attendees, especially the youth, to take inspiration from the life of Sardar Patel and adopt his discipline, courage, and spirit of service to the nation.
Addressing the gathering at the Sardar @ 150 Unity Padayatra March 2025, Shri Sanbor Shullai, Honâ€TMble Minister of Arts and Culture, Govt. of Meghalaya, thanked the organizers and acknowledged the Chief Guest, Shri Rameshwar Teli. He articulated the objective of the march, executed in collaboration with the District Administration, NCC, and NSS, to honour the 150th birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel. He lauded Patel as the \"Iron Man of India,\" affirming the enduring conviction that India remains united and indivisible. He reiterated the Hon\'ble Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modiâ€TMs ideals through the vision of â€ ̃Viksit Bharat 2047â€TM, concluding with an appeal to the youth to foster love, unity, brotherhood, and peace.
Later, in his concluding address, Shri Rameswar Teli, Member of Rajya Sabha, interacted with the participants at the iconic Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium. He highlighted the 182-meter statue in Gujarat, stating, â€œIndia\'s largest statue has been built at a place called Kevadia and you must visit it whenever you get a chance.â€ He concluded with a direct charge to the youth, saying, \"You are students. Study well. Make the country proud\". He expressed his hope that they would become scientists, doctors, engineers, IAS officers, or politicians, declaring, â€œIn this way, we will take the country forward\".
The program was held at the State Central Library Campus, with the ceremonial offering of floral tributes to Saradar Vallabhbhai Patel by the dignitaries and guests, followed by an official felicitation ceremony. A vibrant local cultural performance was presented, captivating the audience, showcasing Meghalayaâ€TMs rich cultural heritage.
Shri Rameswar Teli, Member of Rajya Sabha, and Shri Sanbor Shullai, Honâ€TMble Minister of Arts and Culture, Govt. of Meghalaya, flagged off the Unity March from the State Central Library Campus in the presence of all the dignitaries to culminate at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Shillong.
The Unity March saw an active participation from MY Bharat Volunteers, NSS volunteers and NCC cadets, students, and officials from the District Administration. The march carried the messages of national unity and patriotism, reinforcing the core idea of unity across the society.
The successful organisation of the Unity March underscored the Stateâ€TMs alignment with the broader national goal of â€ ̃Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharatâ€TM.
Dignitaries present included, Shri Rameswar Teli, Member of Rajya Sabha; Shri Sanbor Shullai, Minister of Arts and Culture, Govt. of Meghalaya; Shri Sampath Kumar, IAS, Principal Secretary, Department of Health and Family Welfare, Govt. of Meghalaya; Shri Richard Yanthan, IAS, Joint Secretary, Department of Sports and Youth Affairs, Govt. of Meghalaya; Shri D.D. Shira, MCS, Director, Directorate of Sports and Youth Affairs, Govt. of Meghalaya; Shri Sh Jangjilong, Regional Director NSS West Bengal and Representative from Govt. of India; Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports; Smti M. Lyngdoh, State Secretary, Bharat Scout and Guides; Col. Anil Jhakar, NCC Headquarters; Shri S.P. Singh, MY Bharat; Shri Gautam Warjri, MCS, ADC East Khasi Hills; Shri Kamakhya Singh, S.P. Traffic, East Khasi Hills and officials from other allied departments.
