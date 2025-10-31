PAHO Supports Haiti's Health Response Following Heavy Rains Linked To Hurricane Melissa

MENAFN - Caribbean News Global)The Pan American Health Organization/World Health Organization (PAHO/WHO) is supporting the Ministry of Public Health and Population (MSPP) in responding to the severe flooding caused by heavy rains associated with Hurricane Melissa, which have resulted in loss of life and extensive damage across several departments in Haiti.

According to the directorate of Civil Protection (DGPC), the floods have caused 26 deaths, with 18 people missing and 17 injured so far. More than 1,000 houses were flooded, 10 health facilities were affected, and over 15,000 people are currently displaced and housed in temporary shelters.

Alongside the ministry of public health and population, PAHO/WHO field teams are on the ground supporting affected communities to ensure continued access to essential health services and prevent disease outbreaks. Teams continue to visit shelters and health facilities across impacted departments to assess health needs and strengthen the local response.

At the request of the minister of health, Dr Bertrand Sinal, nearly two tons of medical supplies have been delivered to the health directorate of the Ouest department. Made possible through the support of the European Union Civil Protection and Humanitarian Aid Operations ( ECHO IMANA

In coordination with the MSPP, PAHO/WHO and partners conducted a rapid assessment in displacement sites in the Ouest department. Internally displaced persons (IDPs) also received cholera awareness and prevention messages during these visits.

Additional medical and water, sanitation and hygiene (WaSH) supplies are being prepositioned to support the timely response to a potential increase in cholera cases following the floods. These will soon be deployed to all affected departments.

Health needs remain significant and continued support is required to provide health assistance to affected populations in a complex operational context. Limited communication is hindering the flow of information from health facilities and displacement sites, complicating coordination and rapid response. Road blockages are also affecting the delivery of assistance by land, while funding constraints challenge the timely implementation of key health response interventions.

PAHO/WHO remains committed to working alongside national and local authorities as well as partners to protect health and scale up emergency response capacities in communities affected by hurricane Melissa.

The post PAHO supports Haiti's health response following heavy rains linked to hurricane Melissa appeared first on Caribbean News Global.