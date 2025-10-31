Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Bigg Bank Week Twist: Noora Wins ₹3.5 Lakh, But BBM 7 Loses ₹5 Lakh From Prize Pot


Bigg Boss Malayalam 7's Bigg Bank Week brought a shocking twist! Contestant Noora Fathima won ₹3.5 lakh after intense tasks, but the prize will be deducted from the winner's ₹50 lakh reward, cutting it to ₹45.25 lakh. The move stirred drama, with contestants divided over whether it was fair or not.

