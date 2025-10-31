Brazil's Búzios Oil Field Breaks The Million-Barrel Ceiling, Joining A Rare Global Club

403
Brazil's Búzios Oil Field Breaks The Million-Barrel Ceiling, Joining A Rare Global Club
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Brazil's Búzios oil field has reached an average of roughly one million barrels a day, a level few single fields outside the Middle East have ever matched.
It is a practical milestone with global consequences: more diversified supply, more resilience when other regions stumble, and a clearer signal that deepwater Brazil is now a first-tier source of reliable crude.
Discovered in 2010 and onstream since 2018, Búzios sits in the pre-salt Santos Basin beneath a thick salt layer and is produced by large floating“factory” ships at sea.
Six units are already working-P-74, P-75, P-76, P-77, and the FPSOs Almirante Barroso and Almirante Tamandaré-with the new P-78 arriving and being connected.
Petrobras operates alongside CNOOC, CNPC, and PPSA, and says about 80 percent of its total output now comes from the pre-salt, anchored by Búzios and Tupi.
Internationally, Búzios now belongs to a small club. Saudi Arabia's Ghawar remains in a league of its own with multi-million-barrel capacity.
Iraq's Rumaila and the UAE 's Upper Zakum surpass a million barrels a day, while Norway's Johan Sverdrup has tested around three-quarters of a million.
Brazil's Búzios is the newest member at the one-million mark, and its neighbor Mero is ramping with significant installed capacity as additional ships come online.
Inside Brazil, Búzios overtook Tupi last quarter as the country's top field, while Tupi's mature output naturally tapers.
The story behind the story is about execution and the rules of the game. Búzios scaled because engineering stayed disciplined, suppliers had line of sight on orders, and contracts and permits were predictable enough for long-horizon investment.
That stability-welcomed by market-friendly, conservative audiences-tends to pull in capital and efficiency. By contrast, heavier intervention and policy whiplash have historically delayed projects and raised costs, wherever they occur.
Why this matters if you live outside Brazil: a single, steadily producing field at this scale broadens the world's supply base and can soften price shocks.
For Brazil, it means stronger exports, steadier royalties and taxes, and thousands of industrial and offshore jobs. What happens next depends on tight project delivery and regulatory clarity.
If those hold, Búzios can lift volumes further-turning geology into durable growth and giving global buyers another dependable option.
