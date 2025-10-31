Elis Announces The Acquisition Of Larosé In Germany

Saint-Cloud, October 31, 2025 – Elis, the global leader in circular services at work, today announces the acquisition of 100% of Larosé GmbH and Mitteldeutsche Wäscherei GmbH (“Larosé”).

Larosé serves the eastern part of Germany through its two laundries located in Schönebeck and Berlin. The company caters mainly to healthcare clients and offers a wide range of rental and laundry services in flat linen, workwear, and resident linen. Larosé employs around 145 people.

This acquisition strengthens the Elis network in Germany, particularly in Berlin, where the Group previously did not operate a laundry.

The company generated approximately 13 million euros in revenue in 2024 and will be consolidated in the financial statements from November 1, 2025.

About Elis

As the leader in circular services, thanks to a rental-maintenance model optimized by traceability technologies, Elis innovates every day. In its 31 countries, Elis meets the needs of its customers in terms of protection, hygiene, and well-being, while assisting them in achieving their environmental objectives. With unique operational know-how and a profitable organic growth profile, Elis creates sustainable value for its shareholders, customers, employees, and the environment.

