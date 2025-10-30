Got Legs Furniture & Décor Announces Closure After Years Of Serving The Community

SCOTTSDALE, AZ - October 30, 2025 - Got Legs Furniture & Décor, a beloved Scottsdale-based resale store dedicated to supporting Arizona veterans transitioning out of homelessness, has announced it will close its doors at the end of the year. The decision marks the conclusion of an inspiring chapter in local social enterprise, operated under the nonprofit Bridging AZ Furniture Bank.

Founded with a simple yet powerful mission - to“give furniture a second life and people a second chance” - Got Legs Furniture & Décor quickly became a community favorite. Since opening in 2019, the store has sold quality donated furniture and home décor, using proceeds to fund programs that furnish homes for U.S. veterans and families emerging from homelessness. Just last year sales provided funding to purchase 300 new beds and other items for previously homeless veterans.

“Closing Got Legs is an emotional decision,” said Jim Piscopo, founder and Executive Director of Bridging AZ Furniture Bank.“The store was more than a retail space - it was a symbol of community compassion, creativity, and sustainability. Every couch, table, or lamp sold represented another step toward stability for someone rebuilding their life.”

Over the years, Got Legs became known not only for its affordable and stylish inventory, but also for its environmental impact. By reselling and repurposing donated furniture, the organization diverted thousands of pounds of usable goods from Arizona landfills. Volunteers, donors, and shoppers alike embraced the concept of shopping with purpose - knowing that every purchase directly helped veterans move into fully furnished homes.

The closure comes amid rising costs and shifts in shopping behaviors following the post-pandemic economy. Despite these challenges, the organization emphasizes that Bridging AZ Furniture Bank will continue its mission of furnishing homes for veterans and individuals in need throughout the Valley.

“We want our supporters to know that this is not the end - it's a transition,” Piscopo added.“While the Got Legs storefront is closing, our commitment to serving veterans and people with disabilities remains stronger than ever. We'll continue working with community partners, donors, and volunteers to deliver furniture and hope to those who need it most.” Bridging AZ encourages community members to stay engaged through Arizona Tax Credit contributions. Tax-deductible donations will help to provide beds, dressers, and household items that transform empty apartments into comfortable homes.

Piscopo noted,“We've had strong interest from both For-profit and Nonprofit groups hoping to keep the store open. However, the unique combination of skills and the philanthropic spirit required to run this kind of operation have made it difficult to find the perfect fit.”

About Bridging AZ

Founded in 2004, Bridging AZ Furniture Bank is a local 501(c)(3) who partners with local social service agencies that identifies and qualifies families in need. Bridging AZ serves as a clearinghouse for donated furniture and in the past 20 plus years they have distributed over 380,000 items to 60,000+ individuals transitioning from temporary to permanent housing. They work with several agencies in support of local and national housing initiatives. Recipients have been or are challenged by many obstacles including homelessness, physical disabilities, domestic violence, chronic life-threatening disease, substance abuse, joblessness or learning disabilities.

Awards:

· Nonprofit of the Year - Sterling Award – Scottsdale Chamber of Commerce

· Community Partner – ASID (American Society of Interior Designers)

· Service Above Self – Scottsdale Rotary

· Local Hero Award – Bank of America

· 12 Who Cares Award - Channel 12 News

· Outstanding Diversity Award – Black Board of Directors