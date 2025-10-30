Eaglenxt Announces Sale Of Ebee VISION Drones To U.S. Army's 1St Battalion, 4Th Infantry Regiment In Germany

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Advanced Drones to Enhance Training Against Multinational Forces at Joint Multinational Readiness Center

WICHITA, Kan., Oct. 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. (dba, EagleNXT) (the“Company” or“EagleNXT”) (NYSE: UAVS), a leading provider of advanced drone and aerial imaging solutions, is proud to announce the sale of three eBee VISION drones to the U.S. Army's 1st Battalion, 4th Infantry Regiment (1-4 IN), stationed at the Joint Multinational Readiness Center (JMRC) in Hohenfels, Germany.

The 1st Battalion, 4th Infantry Regiment serves as the dedicated opposing force (OPFOR) at JMRC, a premier training facility where military units from the U.S. and allied nations across NATO and beyond conduct realistic, force-on-force exercises. Unlike traditional deployable Army units, 1-4 IN's primary mission is to simulate enemy forces, providing a dynamic and challenging adversary for multinational units rotating through JMRC to hone their combat skills.

The eBee VISION drones will be utilized by 1-4 IN to enhance these training scenarios, offering advanced unmanned aerial capabilities that will be observed by diverse military units from multiple countries, fostering interoperability and readiness in coalition environments.

“We are honored to equip the U.S. Army's 1st Battalion, 4th Infantry Regiment with our eBee VISION drones,” said Bill Irby, CEO of EagleNXT.“These systems will empower the OPFOR at the Joint Multinational Readiness Center to deliver cutting-edge training scenarios for U.S. and allied forces from around the world. This contract is a significant milestone in our mission to provide world-class UAS solutions to defense customers, enhancing the readiness of multinational coalitions preparing for complex operational environments.”

The eBee VISION is a lightweight unmanned aerial system (UAS) designed for superior performance, delivering exceptional situational awareness. Equipped with high-resolution imaging, real-time data transmission, and a flight time of up to 90 minutes, the eBee VISION enables 1-4 IN to create realistic battlefield simulations, sharpening the tactical proficiency of training units at JMRC.

This sale underscores EagleNXT's growing presence in the defense sector, delivering innovative UAS solutions tailored to the evolving needs of modern militaries. The company anticipates further opportunities to support military and government partners globally, strengthening operational effectiveness through advanced technology.

Real-Time Data: Live feeds provide immediate feedback during exercises, enhancing training effectiveness for multinational units.

Lightweight and Portable: The eBee VISION's compact design and low-mass materials enable easy transport and rapid deployment.

Extended Flight Time: With up to 90 minutes of flight time, the eBee VISION covers large areas without needing to recharge or land. Interoperability: The VISION's data-sharing capabilities align with joint and multinational requirements, preparing Soldiers for coalition operations.

About EagleNXT

EagleNXT is a leading developer of high-performance drones, advanced sensors, and intelligent software solutions that deliver critical aerial intelligence to customers around the world. With more than one million flights conducted globally, EagleNXT's platforms are trusted across defense, public safety, agriculture, infrastructure, and environmental monitoring applications. The Company's drone systems have achieved multiple industry firsts, including FAA approvals for Operations Over People (OOP) and Beyond Visual Line of Sight (BVLOS), as well as EASA C2 certification in Europe and inclusion on the U.S. Department of Defense's Blue UAS list. EagleNXT's sensors are integrated on more than 150 different drone models and are used in over 100 research publications worldwide, reinforcing its leadership in precision agriculture, surveying, and environmental sustainability initiatives.

