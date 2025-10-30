Taylor Carr Named President Of Allied Universal Technology Services

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) IRVINE, Calif., Oct. 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Allied Universal, the world's leading security and facility services provider, today announced the promotion of Taylor Carr to president of Allied Universal Technology Services, one of the largest security systems integrators in the U.S.

Carr has more than 25 years of executive leadership and operational expertise in the security and technology services industry. He served as executive vice president of Allied Universal Technology Services following the company's acquisition of Securadyne Systems.

He went on to demonstrate transformational leadership as president of Vision Technologies, where he drove significant revenue growth, implemented an enterprise resource planning modernization, restructured operations, and expanded service offerings to deliver improved profitability and long-term value.

Carr returned to Allied Universal Technology Services in early 2025 as senior vice president of operations.

“Throughout his career, Taylor has consistently shown himself to be a strategic, solutions-driven leader who excels in operational management, M&A integration, and the development of high-performing teams. His track record uniquely positions him to lead our company into its next chapter of growth and innovation,” said Allied Universal Global Chairman and CEO Steve Jones.

Carr earned a bachelor's degree in criminology and criminal justice from the University of Maryland and is a member of SIA (Security Industry Association) and ASIS International.

Carr takes the helm as Carey Boethel departs to pursue new personal and professional growth opportunities outside of the security industry. Boethel will continue his relationship with Allied Universal as an advocate and investor.

