TN: EPS Denies Alliance Talks With Vijay's TVK

MENAFN - IANS) Chennai, Oct 30 (IANS) AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K. Palaniswami on Thursday hit out at dissident leaders K.A. Sengottaiyan, O. Panneerselvam, and T.T.V. Dhinakaran, accusing them of betraying the party and functioning as the“DMK's B team.”

His comments came hours after Sengottaiyan joined the two expelled leaders to jointly pay homage at the Pasumpon Muthuramalinga Thevar memorial in Ramanathapuram - a move that has triggered fresh turmoil within the AIADMK.

The three leaders garlanded Thevar's statue together and performed arti using the same plate, marking an open display of unity that sent shockwaves through the AIADMK ranks.

Sengottaiyan's participation was particularly significant since, though stripped of his organisational posts, he continues as a primary member of the party.

Speaking to reporters in Madurai, Palaniswami said those aligning with the DMK were going against the legacy of AIADMK founder M.G. Ramachandran and former Chief Minister J. Jayalalithaa.

“Panneerselvam said recently that the DMK will come to power again in 2026. These people are acting as the DMK's B team. Because of such betrayers, the AIADMK could not return to power in 2021,” he said.

Asked about Sengottaiyan's actions, Palaniswami warned that disciplinary action would be taken against anyone working against the party's interests.“Whoever acts against the party will face action. The AIADMK cannot be defeated by betrayers,” he said, adding that it was“a waste of time” to discuss Sengottaiyan, OPS, and Dhinakaran coming together.

Responding to questions about a series of electoral defeats under his leadership, Palaniswami said the AIADMK had successfully ruled for 10 years, while the DMK had been reduced to a poor showing in 2011.

“Despite being led by Karunanidhi, the DMK couldn't even be the principal opposition party. Yet, the media keeps attacking us, whether we are in power or opposition,” he remarked.

Palaniswami also dismissed reports of any alliance talks with actor Vijay's Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) for the 2026 Assembly elections.

“We have not held discussions with TVK, nor have they approached us. This is purely a media creation,” he clarified.

The day's developments have once again laid bare the deep factional fissures within the AIADMK, with Sengottaiyan's move seen as a direct challenge to Palaniswami's leadership - one that could soon invite disciplinary action.