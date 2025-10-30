T-Knife Therapeutics Announces Four Upcoming Data Presentations On PRAME-Targeted TK-6302 At The Society For Immunotherapy Of Cancer (SITC) Annual Meeting
|Title:
|Analysis of PRAME in advanced / metastatic solid tumors shows homogeneous expression, and stability between lesions, across treatment lines and upon exposure to checkpoint inhibitors
|Abstract Number:
|27
|Date:
|Friday, November 7
|Time:
|10:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m. ET
|Title:
|TK-6302, a supercharged PRAME TCR-T cell therapy containing a high affinity TCR, a costimulatory CD8 coreceptor and a FAS-based switch receptor, demonstrates preclinical safety and efficacy
|Abstract Number:
|329
|Date:
|Friday, November 7
|Time:
|10:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m. ET
|Title:
|In-depth characterization of TK-6302, a supercharged PRAME TCR-T therapy, manufactured at-scale from healthy donors and patients
|Abstract Number:
|347
|Date:
|Friday, November 7
|Time:
|10:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m. ET
|Title:
|Preclinical assessment of genome editing safety in CRISPR-engineered PRAME-targeting TK-6302 TCR-T cells demonstrates editing precision and safety
|Abstract Number:
|330
|Date:
|Saturday, November 8
|Time:
|10:00 a.m. – 6:35 p.m. ET
About T-knife Therapeutics
T-knife is a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to developing T cell receptor (TCR) engineered T cell therapies (TCR-Ts) to deliver broad, deep and durable responses to solid tumor cancer patients. The company's unique approach leverages its proprietary platforms and synthetic biology capabilities to design the next-generation of supercharged TCR-Ts with best-in-class potential.
The company's lead program, TK-6302, is a supercharged PRAME targeting TCR-T that includes novel enhancements to improve T cell fitness and persistence, to overcome the immunosuppressive tumor micro-environment, and to improve durability of response. The company plans to submit a Clinical Trial Application (CTA) in Q4 2025 and to initiate a Phase 1 clinical study of TK-6302 in 2026.
T-knife was founded by leading T cell and immunology experts utilizing technology developed at the Max Delbrück Center for Molecular Medicine together with Charité – Universitätsmedizin Berlin, is led by an experienced management team, and is supported by a leading group of international investors, including Andera Partners, EQT Life Sciences, RA Capital Management and Versant Ventures. For additional information, please visit the company's website at .
T-knife Therapeutics, Inc.
Camille Landis
Chief Business Officer / Chief Financial Officer
