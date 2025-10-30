Next-Generation Of Optical Ethernet PHY Transceivers Deliver Precision Time Protocol And Macsec Encryption For Long-Reach Networking

Microchip's optical Ethernet PHY transceivers provide a secure, deterministic and scalable alternative to traditional copper-based Ethernet solutions. They support link lengths of up to 10 kilometers over single-mode fiber for seamless deployments over dispersed infrastructure such as company and college campuses or warehouses. The integration of PTP time stamping delivers sub-nanosecond (<1ns) synchronization accuracy across distributed nodes. This level of timing precision is essential for time-sensitive applications such as industrial automation, telecommunications and robotics.

"Design engineers are looking for solutions that simplify complex networking systems, adding PTP or MACsec could mean a complete overhaul of an existing design, our solution helps preserve our customers' core-processing investment,” said Charlie Forni, corporate vice president of Microchip's networking and connectivity solutions business. "We've integrated these capabilities into our transceivers, enabling bolt-on functionality to help engineers build smarter, more secure and scalable networks."

The new variants support Ethernet speeds ranging from 1 Gbps to 25 Gbps, enabling higher bandwidth for data-intensive applications such as data centers, campus area networks, and robotic / industrial automation. Designers can easily scale their networks by selecting the appropriate data rate and media (Optical or DAC - Direct Attach Copper) to match their application requirements.

To help safeguard sensitive data in connected environments, security is integrated at the silicon level with support for MACsec (IEEE 802.1AE) encryption. This hardware-based implementation protects against network data breaches by encrypting traffic between Ethernet devices. MACsec is designed to thwart common cyberattacks including man-in-the-middle attacks, denial-of-service (DoS), eavesdropping and spoofing, to ensure data integrity across the network.

The new variants of Optical Ethernet PHY Transceivers include:

LAN826x supporting up to 10 Gbps



Dual-port



LAN8262-V/3HW: 10 Gbps, Dual-port, MACsec



LAN8263-V/3HW: 10 Gbps, Dual-port, PTP

LAN8264-V/3HW: 10 Gbps, Dual-port, PTP, MACsec

Quad-port



LAN8267-V/3HW: 10 Gbps, Quad-port, PTP LAN8268-V/3HW: 10 Gbps, Quad-port, PTP, MACsec

LAN802x and LAN804x supporting up to 25 Gbps



Dual-port



LAN8022-V/3HW: 25 Gbps, Dual-port, MACsec



LAN8023-V/3HW: 25 Gbps, Dual-port, PTP

LAN8024-V/3HW: 25 Gbps, Dual-port, PTP, MACsec

Quad-port



LAN8042-V/3HW: 25 Gbps, Quad-port, MACsec



LAN8043-V/3HW: 25 Gbps, Quad-port, PTP LAN8044-V/3HW: 25 Gbps, Quad-port, PTP, MACsec

