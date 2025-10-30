Aldebaran PEA For The Altar Project Reports 48 Year Mine Life, After Tax NPV (8%) Of US$2 Billion, And 20.5% IRR
|Table 1. PEA Summary
|Metric
|Unit
|Base Case
|Mine Life (including construction)
|Years
|48
|After Tax NPV - 8%
|M USD
|2,009
|IRR (after tax)
|%
|20.5%
|Payback
|Years
|4
|Averal annual production (LOM)
|tonnes CuEq
|101,413
|Averal annual production (LOM)
|M lbs CuEq
|224
|Averal annual production (years 1-30)
|tonnes CuEq
|116,294
|Averal annual production (years 1-30)
|M lbs CuEq
|256
|Averal annual production (years 1-20)
|tonnes CuEq
|121,445
|Averal annual production (years 1-20)
|M lbs CuEq
|268
|LOM Gross Revenue5
|M USD
|44,738
|LOM Free Cash Flow
|M USD
|10,632
|Initial capital
|M USD
|1,593
|Capital Intensity
|USD/tonne CuEq
|15,713
|NPV/Initial Capex
|Ratio
|1.27
|Construction Period
|Years
|3
|LOM capital
|M USD
|5,651
|C1 Cash Costs (LOM)
|USD/lb Cu Payable
|2.02
|C1 Cash Costs (years 1-30)
|USD/lb Cu Payable
|1.87
|C1 Cash Costs (years 1-20)
|USD/lb Cu Payable
|1.71
|AISC (LOM)
|USD/lb Cu Payable
|2.59
|AISC (years 1-30)
|USD/lb Cu Payable
|2.42
|AISC (years 1-20)
|USD/lb Cu Payable
|2.25
|Throughput
|tonnes per day
|60,000
|LOM Cu Recovery
|%
|87.76%
|LOM Au Recovery
|%
|57.00%
|LOM Ag Recovery
|%
|50.00%
|LOM Open pit strip ratio
|waste/mineralized
|1.53
|LOM Open pit mineralized tonnes mined
|M tonnes
|223
|LOM Open pit Cu grade
|%
|0.44%
|LOM Open pit Au grade
|g/t
|0.07
|LOM Open pit Ag grade
|g/t
|1.18
|LOM Block cave mineralized tonnes mined
|M tonnes
|768
|LOM Block cave Cu grade
|%
|0.50%
|LOM Block cave Au grade
|g/t
|0.07
|LOM Block cave Ag grade
|g/t
|1.61
|LOM Recovered Cu
|M lbs
|9,420
|LOM Recovered Au
|M Oz's
|1.24
|LOM Recovered Ag
|M Oz's
|24.16
Figure 1 – LOM CuEq Production and C1 Cash Costs
Mineral Resource Estimate
On November 25, 2024, the Company announced an updated mineral resource estimate (“MRE”) for the Altar project (see Table 2). The PEA is based on the MRE; however, the PEA production profile is based on a subset of the MRE, utilizing different metal prices, operating costs, and mining methods.
|Table 2. 2024 Altar Resource Estimate - $13.99 NSR Cut-off (0.24% CuEq)
|Average Grade
|Contained Metal
| Material
Type
|Category
| Tonnes
(000's)
| Cu
(%)
| Au
(g/t)
| Ag
(g/t)
| Mo
(ppm)
| As
(ppm)
| Cu
(M lbs)
| Au
(M Ozs)
| Ag
(M Ozs)
| Supergene
|Measured
|121,884
|0.55
|0.08
|1.07
|21
|289
|1,475
|0.3
|4.2
|Indicated
|80,007
|0.36
|0.06
|0.93
|19
|123
|639
|0.2
|2.4
|Total M&I
|201,891
|0.47
|0.07
|1.01
|20
|223
|2,114
|0.5
|6.6
|Inferred
|24,850
|0.46
|0.07
|1.01
|19
|213
|251
|0.1
|0.8
| Mixed
|Measured
|109,510
|0.38
|0.07
|1.22
|23
|192
|913
|0.2
|4.3
|Indicated
|19,208
|0.32
|0.06
|1.11
|23
|139
|136
|0.0
|0.7
|Total M&I
|128,718
|0.37
|0.07
|1.20
|23
|184
|1,049
|0.3
|5.0
|Inferred
|1,386
|0.29
|0.07
|1.00
|13
|111
|9
|0.0
|0.0
| Hypogene
|Measured
|549,385
|0.41
|0.10
|0.98
|20
|120
|4,966
|1.7
|17.3
|Indicated
|1,517,339
|0.42
|0.05
|1.33
|54
|114
|13,882
|2.6
|64.9
|Total M&I
|2,066,724
|0.41
|0.07
|1.24
|45
|116
|18,848
|4.3
|82.2
|Inferred
|1,189,513
|0.37
|0.04
|1.26
|46
|96
|9,572
|1.6
|48.2
| Total
|Measured
|780,779
|0.43
|0.09
|1.03
|21
|156
|7,354
|2.3
|25.8
|Indicated
|1,616,554
|0.41
|0.05
|1.31
|52
|115
|14,657
|2.8
|68.0
|Total M&I
|2,397,333
|0.42
|0.07
|1.22
|42
|128
|22,011
|5.1
|93.8
|Inferred
|1,215,749
|0.37
|0.04
|1.25
|45
|98
|9,832
|1.7
|49.0
|
Notes:
The Altar mineral resource was updated during 2024. All mineral resources are contained in pit geometries. Mineral resources for Altar are based on metal prices of $3.75/lb copper, $1,800/oz gold, $23.00/oz silver. There are no mineral reserves at Altar at this time. Cut-off grades are based on calculations of net smelter return (NSR) assuming the processing by flotation to produce a copper concentrate and smelting of that concentrate. The Altar NSR is defined as: Copper Contribution:
Mining
The proposed mining method is divided into open-pit mining for the near-surface part of the deposit and underground caving for the deeper parts. The open pit will use well-known truck and shovel operations with 12.5-m bench intervals. Haul trucks will be used for hauling mineralized material to the crushing plant and long-term stockpile facilities. Waste rock will be hauled to the closest waste rock storage facility. Underground operations will handle material in bulk using well established block caving methods. Open-pit mining will occur during the first 9 years of operation (in the Altar Central area), while underground development is underway. The mining profile for the project can be seen in Figure 3.
Open pit mining operations will use a smaller-scale equipment fleet that includes 8 m3 hydraulic excavators and 100t capacity SANY haul trucks to allow for narrower bench phases and haul roads, steeper pit slopes, which will facilitate getting into the better-grade, highest-margin mineralization sooner. Underground block cave mining will occur in three areas: Altar East, Altar United, and Altar Central (beneath the open pit). Each underground cave is divided into two lifts, an upper and lower, which will be sequenced as follows: Altar East Upper, Altar United Upper, Altar Central Upper, Altar East Lower, Altar United Lower and Altar Central Lower. Underground access to the block caving mining areas will be through a portal and conveyor drift from the south of the proposed pit (twin declines). To develop the first block cave lift at Altar East, two 3000 m declines are required plus associated development beneath the cave lift.
Figure 3. Mining profile for the LOM
Processing
Extensive metallurgical test work has demonstrated that the contained copper and gold can be effectively recovered in a traditional flotation concentrator that would produce a single gold-bearing copper concentrate using industry-accepted technologies. The flowsheet includes primary crushing followed by grinding in a SAG (semi-autogenous grinding) mill/ball mill grinding circuit, rougher flotation, regrinding of the rougher concentrate and three stages of cleaner flotation. The concentrator would be constructed with a capacity to process 60,000 tpd and operated on a 365 day/year, 24 hour/day schedule. A simplified process flowsheet can be seen in Figure 4. LOM average recoveries for Cu, Au and Ag are 87.76%, 57% and 50% respectively. The grade of the concentrate produced is 26% for the LOM. Arsenic in the concentrate is expected to range from 0.5% to 2.2%. Aldebaran hired the CRU Group, a global leader in commodity research and market analysis, to complete a study analyzing the placement of arsenic-bearing concentrates into the marketplace, which showed that blending capacity for arsenic-bearing copper concentrates worldwide has increased materially in recent years, and penalties paid for arsenic-bearing concentrates have decreased substantially. The PEA utilizes CRU's view on arsenic penalties.
Figure 4. Processing Circuit
Capital and Operating Costs
The capital cost estimate prepared for the PEA includes an installation cost associated with the site infrastructure, open pit mine and concentrator plant, a growth capital associated with the installation of the block caving underground mining operation, and the sustaining capital associated with the production plan. The LOM summary of capital is presented in Table 3, while the capital profile for the LOM is presented in Figure 5.
| Table 3. Altar Capital Cost Summary
|Type
|Unit
| Cost
|Initial Open Pit Capex
|M USD
|350
|Initial Processing Capex
|M USD
|579
|Initial Infrastructure Capex
|M USD
|665
|Total Initial Capex
|M USD
|1,593
|Growth UG Capex
|M USD
|227
|Total Initial + Growth Capex
|M USD
|1,821
|Sustaining Capital
|M USD
|3,830
|Total LOM Capital
|M USD
|5,651
Figure 5. Capital Profile for the LOM
Operating costs were estimated for the open pit mining operation, block caving mining operation, the concentrator processing operation, and G&A. A summary of the estimated operating costs is presented in Table 4. The buildup of LOM C1 cash costs and AISC can be found in Tables 5 and 6, while operating costs by year can be found in Figure 6.
|Table 4. Altar Operating Cost Summary
|Type
|Unit
|Cost
|Open Pit Mining Cost
|$/t mined
|2.35
|Block Cave Mining Cost
|$/t mined
|8.42
|Processing Cost
|$t milled
|6.93
|G&A Cost
|$t milled
|1.38
|Total Operating Cost
|M USD
|15,690
|Table 5. Altar C1 Cash Costs
|Item
|Unit
| M USD
|USD/ lb Cu Payable
|Open Pit Mining Cost
|M USD
|1,208
|0.13
|Block Cave Mining Cost
|M USD
|6,523
|0.72
|Processing Cost
|M USD
|6,866
|0.76
|G&A Cost
|M USD
|1,388
|0.15
|As Penalty
|M USD
|288
|0.03
|Treatment Charges (TC)
|M USD
|1,150
|0.13
|Cu Refining Charges (RC)
|M USD
|634
|0.07
|Freight Charges (FC)
|M USD
|2,257
|0.25
|Less: Au By-Product Credits
|M USD
|-1,798
|-0.20
|Less: Ag By-Product Credits
|M USD
|-221
|-0.02
|C1 Cost
|$US/lb Payable Cu
|18,296
|2.02
|Table 6. Altar AISC
|Item
|Unit
| M USD
|USD/ lb Cu Payable
|Open Pit Mining Cost
|M USD
|1,208
|0.13
|Block Cave Mining Cost
|M USD
|6,523
|0.72
|Processing Cost
|M USD
|6,866
|0.76
|G&A Cost
|M USD
|1,388
|0.15
|As Penalty
|M USD
|288
|0.03
|Treatment Charges (TC)
|M USD
|1,150
|0.13
|Cu Refining Charges (RC)
|M USD
|634
|0.07
|Freight Charges (FC)
|M USD
|2,257
|0.25
|Less: Au By-Product Credits
|M USD
|-1,798
|-0.20
|Less: Ag By-Product Credits
|M USD
|-221
|-0.02
|San Juan Mine Mouth Tax
|M USD
|972
|0.11
|Total Royalties
|M USD
|393
|0.04
|Total Sustaining Capex
|M USD
|3,830
|0.42
|AISC
|$US/lb Payable Cu
|23,492
|2.59
Figure 6. Operating Cost by Year
Infrastructure
The Altar project includes on-site infrastructure such as earthworks development, crushing and process plant facilities as well as ancillary buildings such as camp, warehouses and workshops, on-site roads, water management systems, and site electrical power facilities.
Off-site infrastructure includes a site access road, plant roads, water supply, power supply (power transmission line), two waste rock storage areas, the tailings storage facility, and surface water management structures.
Water use for the project assumes use of surface runoff water, pit dewatering wells, water supply wells within 25 km from the concentrator, with additional water supplied from surface sources.
Nuton, a Rio Tinto venture, Scenario
On November 7, 2024, Aldebaran announced that it had entered an agreement with Nuton Holdings ltd. (“Nuton”), whereby Aldebaran would grant Nuton the option to acquire a 20% stake in the Altar project (see Company press release dated November 7, 2024). As part of that agreement, Aldebaran agreed to include a case in the PEA (“Nuton Case”) utilizing the Nuton® Technology, a suite of proprietary sulphide leaching technologies, as a potential alternative to the base case concentrator scenario reported above (“Base Case”). Nuton® Technology provides the potential to leach both primary and secondary sulphides, providing an alternative processing option for the Altar project. In addition, the Nuton Case provides significant other benefits, such as eliminating the need for a tailings dam, providing a smaller environmental footprint, lower overall energy consumption and lower water consumption than conventional sulphide mineralization treatment processes. Moreover, producing copper cathode on site would eliminate downstream treatment and refining costs, deleterious elements' penalties, simplify logistics and would provide a finished product at site saleable to the market.
As a result of the work completed in the Phase 1 Nuton® Technology test work program (see Company press release dated November 7, 2024, for details), Nuton has estimated ultimate copper extraction and copper recovery after a 450-day leach cycle for each material type at Altar. The results of this analysis estimate copper extraction from hypogene, mixed and supergene material at 86%, 88% and 91%, respectively. Nuton applies a discount factor of 92% to allow for inherent inefficiencies in the scale up to a commercial heap leach and has, therefore, estimated copper recoveries from hypogene, mixed and supergene material at 79%, 81% and 84%, respectively.
The Nuton Case in the PEA utilizes the same mine plan as the Base Case, due to the use of an overall elevated cutoff grade for both cases; however, it utilizes Nuton® Technology, a bio-leach heap leaching process targeting the leaching of primary and secondary copper sulfide minerals and has been designed to process 60,000 tpd, matching the Base Case throughput. Material will be crushed and processed using a conventional lined heap leach pad and combined with a standard SX/EW facility will produce saleable copper cathode onsite. Aldebaran currently does not have a commercial agreement with Nuton to deploy Nuton® Technology at Altar and there is no guarantee an agreement will come to fruition. For comparative purposes, the Nuton Case does not include project costs associated with licensing and Nuton® Technology services at the Altar Project.
To demonstrate the Nuton Case, the variance percentage relative to the Base Case is included here for selected key production and financial metrics. The results of the Nuton Case can be found in Table 7. Measurable contributors to capital spend include a Tailings Storage Facility (TSF) for the Base Case and a Heap Leach Pad (HLP) for the Nuton Case. The Nuton case shows higher initial capital requirements due to the need for more infrastructure from the start-up (e.g. full-sized ponds) compared to a TSF. However, LOM capex in the Nuton Case is lower, as TSF requires higher sustaining capex to reach final capacity. Additionally, at this time, precious metals such as gold and silver cannot be recovered with Nuton® Technology, whereas they are recovered in the Base Case. Timing of capital and revenue from copper equivalent reduces the NPV for the Nuton Case, but lower total capital and lower operating C1 and AISC costs allow for a higher Free Cash Flow in the Nuton Case.
Opportunities
Several opportunities to potentially unlock additional value remain to be evaluated, including:
- Installation of a molybdenum circuit in the later years of the mine when higher-grade molybdenum is encountered in the lower block caves Additional metallurgy to potentially improve copper recoveries Combined concentrator and Nuton® Technology scenario Processing of concentrate on-site rather than shipping to a smelter Filtered tailings storage Producing a pyrite concentrate from the pyrite-rich waste rock, that could be used in the Nuton Case Upsizing the daily production rate and copper output with better metal prices
Next Steps
- The 2025/2026 field season is underway, with four drill rigs currently being mobilized to site Additional infill drilling to convert inferred resources to the measured and indicated categories Preparation to apply for inclusion under Argentina's RIGI benefits Produce an updated mineral resource estimate based on the infill drilling completed in 2024-2025 and the to-be-completed 2025-2026 infill drilling (resource conversion) Geotechnical drilling within the PEA open pit and underground block caves Geotechnical drilling within the PEA tailings storage facility Lab-based geotechnical stress and strain test work Acid Based Accounting (ABA) test work Drilling additional water wells and conducting additional pump tests for water balance studies Continue environmental monitoring studies
Study Notes
Aldebaran retained SRK Consulting Inc. as lead consultants, with Knight Piesold as a subcontractor.
The PEA is preliminary in nature, as it includes Inferred Mineral Resources that are considered too speculative geologically to have the economic considerations applied to them that would enable them to be categorized as Mineral Reserves, and there is no certainty that the PEA will be realized. Mineral Resources that are not Mineral Reserves and do not have demonstrated economic viability.
Webinar
For more context, please join the Company in a live event on Friday, October 31 at 11:00 am EST / 8:00 am PDT.
Click here to register: .
Qualified Person
The scientific and technical data contained in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Dr. Kevin B. Heather, B.Sc. (Hons), M.Sc, Ph.D, FAusIMM, FGS, Chief Geological Officer and director of Aldebaran, who serves as the qualified person (QP) under the definitions of National Instrument 43-101.
NotesAssumes commercial production begins in year 1 after 3 years of construction. 20- and 30-year averages calculated starting in year 1. CuEq calculated in the PEA study using $4.35/lb Cu, $2,500/oz Au and $27/oz Ag and is reported utilizing recoveries of 87.76% for Cu, 57% for Au, and 50% for Ag Capital intensity calculated as initial capex divided by LOM average annual CuEq production. LME copper price, gold and silver price as of market close on October 27, 2025. The NPV calculation using spot prices was not part of the PEA report and was calculated by Aldebaran using the financial model provided by SRK. Before TC/RCs, payabilities and transport.
ON BEHALF OF THE ALDEBARAN BOARD
(signed)“John Black”
John Black
Chief Executive Officer and Director
Tel: +1 (604) 685-6800
Email:...
Please click here and subscribe to receive future news releases:
For further information, please consult our website at or contact:
Ben Cherrington
Manager, Investor Relations
Phone: +1 347 394-2728 or +44 7538 244 208
Email:...
About Aldebaran Resources Inc.
Aldebaran is a mineral exploration company that was spun out of Regulus Resources Inc. in 2018 and has the same core management team. Aldebaran holds an 80% interest in the Altar copper-gold project in San Juan Province, Argentina. The Altar project hosts multiple porphyry copper-gold deposits with potential for additional discoveries. Altar forms part of a cluster of world-class porphyry copper deposits which includes Los Pelambres (Antofagasta Minerals), El Pachón (Glencore), and Los Azules (McEwen Copper). In November 2024 the Company announced an updated mineral resource estimate for Altar, prepared by Independent Mining Consultants Inc. and based on the drilling completed up to and including the 2023-24 field season (independent technical report prepared by Independent Mining Consultants Inc., Tucson, Arizona, titled "Technical Report, Estimated Mineral Resources, Altar Project, San Juan Province, Argentina", dated December 31, 2024 - see news release dated November 25, 2024).
Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
Forward-Looking Statements
This news release contains "forward-looking information" or "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Canadian and United States securities legislation. All statements included herein, other than statements of historical fact, including, without limitation, statements relating to the Altar project as a profitable project for the Company, the scale, throughput, resources, projected production and projected profitability of the Altar project, timeline for the completion of a mineral resource update, a pre-feasibility study, and the proposed spin-out of Centauri Minerals, projected gold prices and other assumptions, projected economics, including NPV, IRR, cash costs, AISC and payback period, are forward-looking. Generally, the forward-looking information and forward looking statements can be identified by the use of forward looking terminology such as "plans", "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", "will continue" or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will be taken", "occur" or "be achieved". The material factors or assumptions used to develop forward looking information or statements are disclosed throughout this news release.
Forward looking information and forward looking statements, while based on management's best estimates and assumptions, are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of Aldebaran to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information or forward looking statements. Although Aldebaran has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking information and forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such information or statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such information or statements. The Company has and continues to disclose in its Management's Discussion and Analysis and other publicly filed documents, changes to material factors or assumptions underlying the forward-looking information and forward-looking statements and to the validity of the information, in the period the changes occur. The forward-looking statements and forward-looking information are made as of the date hereof and Aldebaran disclaims any obligation to update any such factors or to publicly announce the result of any revisions to any of the forward-looking statements or forward-looking information contained herein to reflect future results. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and information.
Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment