Qatar Ready To Stage 'Exceptional' U-17 World Cup

MENAFN - The Peninsula) Fawad Hussain | The Peninsula

Doha: With every detail in place, Qatar stands ready to deliver an outstanding FIFA U-17 World Cup ensuring a festive experience for fans, senior officials from the Local Organising Committee (LOC) said yesterday.

Doha will host 48 of the world's finest youth teams from November 3 to 27, marking the first FIFA U-17 World Cup since the tournament's expansion.

The extensive tournament will comprise 104 matches at the Competition Complex pitches within Aspire Zone, where up to eight fixtures will be held each day. The final will take place on November 27 at the iconic Khalifa International Stadium. Teams have started arriving, adding to the growing sense of excitement as the historic event draws near.

Addressing a press conference, officials from the Local Organising Committee expressed confidence in delivering another spectacular football tournament.

“We are fully prepared to host the U-17 World Cup, which will be the biggest edition yet with 48 teams competing. We have all the facilities ready,” said Venue Management Senior Manager Eng. Jassim Al-Obaidly during a media briefing at Al Aziziyah Boutique Hotel, located near the Competition Complex.

“This tournament is a continuation of Qatar's journey as a leading sports nation, especially following the historic FIFA World Cup in 2022 and then the Asian Cup. We promise fans an exceptional experience,” he added.

The LOC has received a strong response to ticket sales, with highly affordable Day Passes priced at just QR20, allowing fans to attend multiple matches in a single day.

“The LOC's strategy is to give opportunity to all age groups and we want fans to enjoy the tournament,” Senior Marketing Communication Manager Ahmed Al Meghessib said while responding query to low ticket prices.

A dedicated Fan Zone will offer football challenges, e-gaming areas, live entertainment and cultural performances celebrating Qatari heritage and the diversity of the participating teams, creating a vibrant, festive atmosphere on match days.

“We have taken several initiatives to attract fans and to increase fans turnover through engagements from schools and football clubs. We are looking forward to a festival of football where fans will enjoy action on the pitch and entertainment on the sidelines,” Al Meghessib added.

Meanwhile, Mobility Director Eng. Abdulaziz Fakhroo said flawless arrangements will be in place to ensure smooth mobility throughout the tournament.

“All transportation and parking plan has been finalised to ensure smooth operations. Expertise from our previous experiences will help us in delivering another outstanding event,” said Fakhroo.

Qatar's state-of-the-art transportation network guarantees seamless access for all spectators. The Sports City Metro Station on the Golden Line offers direct entry to Aspire Zone, while dedicated ride-sharing and taxi drop-off points add further convenience. Spectators arriving by private vehicle can make use of spacious parking areas, including clearly designated accessible spaces for visitors with mobility needs.

Some 500 volunteers will assist across various operational areas, reflecting the community spirit that underpins Qatar's approach to hosting major international events.

Organisers also revealed that the tournament has drawn significant global interest, with more than 500 media outlets from 65 countries set to cover the event.

Hosts Qatar, making their eighth appearance in the tournament, will open their campaign against Italy on November 3 – with the match will officially declared the tournament open.

The LOC officials said there will be a 'simple' opening ceremony before the home team's match due to time constraint as eight matches will be played daily throughout the group stage.