Dr. Kumar Elevates Breast Cancer Recovery With Integrative Oncology At Lifewellmd

"Dr.?Kumar provides acupuncture and holistic care to a breast cancer survivor in LifeWellMD's serene clinic. The image captures his compassionate, evidence?based approach-blending functional medicine and oncology expertise to support healing beyond treatment. Warm natural light and calm tones reflect LifeWellMD's commitment to restoring wellness, balance, and hope for every patient."Board Certified Oncologist, Harvard‐trained Acupuncturist and Functional Medicine expert, Dr. Kumar expands holistic breast cancer recovery services at LifeWellMD in North Palm Beach and Port St. Lucie. By integrating acupuncture, nutrition, stress modulation, and photobiomodulation, he helps patients heal beyond conventional care as Breast Cancer Awareness Month concludes.

North Palm Beach, FL - October 30, 2025 - In closing this year's Breast Cancer Awareness Month, LifeWellMD spotlights a groundbreaking approach to women's cancer recovery led by Dr. Kumar, a Harvard‐trained physician and former radiation oncologist with over 30 years of experience. Dr. Kumar's vision redefines survivorship by uniting evidence‐based complementary medicine with conventional oncology to optimize long‐term outcomes for breast cancer patients.

Having founded four cancer centers across Florida's Treasure Coast, Dr. Kumar observed that many women endure lingering challenges after treatment-pain, fatigue, hormonal disruption, and emotional stress-that traditional oncology seldom addresses. His Integrative Oncology Recovery Program brings together acupuncture, targeted hormonal balancing, nutritional therapy, and photobiomodulation to rebuild vitality and peace of mind.

“Recovery is more than remission,” said Dr. Kumar.“True healing restores hormonal balance, immune strength, and emotional equilibrium so patients can return to full, vibrant lives.”

Clinical research underscores these benefits: studies show acupuncture can reduce chemotherapy‐induced pain by up to 40%, while lifestyle adjustments guided by functional medicine significantly improve post‐treatment wellbeing. At LifeWellMD, patients receive personalized care plans that merge ancient healing wisdom with modern metabolic and regenerative science.

The program serves breast cancer survivors throughout Palm Beach, Martin, and St. Lucie counties, offering a supportive environment for both physical and emotional renewal. Dr. Kumar's holistic model-rooted in his Harvard‐certified acupuncture training and decades of oncology leadership-embodies the future of compassionate, integrative cancer care.

“LifeWellMD exists to help patients thrive,” Dr. Kumar added.“Our focus is on rebuilding health, confidence, and hope after cancer.”

About Dr. Kumar and LifeWellMD

Dr. Kumar is a Harvard‐trained acupuncturist and former radiation oncologist specializing in functional medicine, integrative oncology, and regenerative therapies. Through LifeWellMD locations in North Palm Beach and Port St. Lucie, his team provides personalized treatment options that blend science, compassion, and innovation to promote whole‐body recovery.

For more information, visit or call (561) 210‐9999.

