Exploring Mining Exclusive; ESGold Corp. (ESAU) (ESAUF) Power Play: Fully Permitted, Funded & Ocean Partners Backed

Management shares a detailed conversation on the company's fully funded advancement toward gold and silver production, positioning it as a standout opportunity in today's rising precious metals market.

Key Highlights from the Discussion:

Conservative PEA, Explosive Upside: the PEA now benefits from current prices near $4,000 gold and $50 silver, signaling strong early cash flow potential.

$10M in the bank and Fully Funded: $8M equity raise + $9M non-dilutive financing from Ocean Partners validates the project's mineable ounces and de-risks execution.

Pilot Plant Underway

Dual focus: near-term production from historic waste and exploration upside

With junior mining stocks historically delivering outsized returns during precious metals bull cycles, ESGold's funded, low-capex model offers investors a story with potential cash flow and discovery potential.

About ESGold Corp:

ESGold Corp. (CSE: ESAU) (OTCQB: ESAUF) (FSE: Z7D) is a fully permitted, fully funded, pre-production mining company advancing a scalable clean mining model across North and South America. The Company's flagship Montauban Gold-Silver Project in Quebec is under construction with production anticipated in 2026. ESGold is also advancing a joint venture in Colombia, validating one of South America's most prolific gold regions for tailings reprocessing and systematic exploration. With a dual-track strategy of cash flow today and discovery tomorrow, ESGold is building a platform for clean, sustainable growth and long-term shareholder value.

For further information or to connect directly, please reach out to Gordon Robb, CEO of ESGold Corp. at ... or call 250-217-2321.

Hear other episodes of the Exploring Mining Podcast, rated as one of the top 30 mining podcasts to listen to in 2025.

