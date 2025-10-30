Preveceutical Closes Second Tranche Of Non-Brokered Private Placement

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 30, 2025) - PreveCeutical Medical Inc. (CSE: PREV) (OTCQB: PRVCF) (FSE: 18H) (the "Company" or "PreveCeutical"), is pleased to announce that, further to its news releases of August 5, 2025, September 5, 2025 and October 10, 2025 it has closed a second tranche (the " Second Tranche ") of its previously announced $1,200,000 non-brokered private placement (the " Offering "), which Second Tranche consisted of the issuance of 11,375,000 units (each, a " Unit ") of the Company at a price of $0.04 per Unit for gross aggregate proceeds of $455,000.

Each Unit is comprised of one (1) common share (each, a " Share ") in the capital of the Company and one-half (1/2) of one Share purchase warrant (each whole warrant, a " Warrant "). Each Warrant entitles the holder thereof to purchase an additional Share (each, a " Warrant Share ") at an exercise price of $0.06 per Warrant Share for a period of 24 months from the closing of the Second Tranche (the " Second Tranche Closing "), subject to an acceleration right, whereby the expiry date of the Warrants may be accelerated if the daily closing price of the Shares equals or exceeds $0.18 or greater on the Canadian Securities Exchange (" CSE ") (or such other recognized securities exchange on which the Shares may then trade) for a minimum of ten consecutive trading days, in which event the Company may accelerate the expiry of the Warrants by giving notice via news release and, in such case, all of the then unexercised Warrants will expire on the 30th day after the date on which the news release is disseminated (the " Acceleration Right ").

In connection with the Second Tranche Closing, the Company paid finders fees to three eligible finders comprised of $29,200 in cash and issued 730,000 finder's Warrant (each, a " Finder's Warrant "). The Finder's Warrant are exercisable into one additional Share at an exercise price of $0.06 per Share for 24 months from the Second Tranche Closing, subject to the Acceleration Right.

The Company intends to use the aggregate gross proceeds of the Second Tranche to pay outstanding payables, for operating expenses and for general working capital purposes.

All securities issued in relation to the Second Tranche are subject to a hold period expiring four months and one day after the Second Tranche Closing, in accordance with applicable securities laws.

The securities issued under the Offering, including those in the Second Tranche, have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the " Securities Act "), and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from the registration requirements under the Securities Act. This news release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy nor shall there be any sale of the securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful.

About PreveCeutical

PreveCeutical is a health sciences company that develops innovative options for preventive and curative therapies utilizing organic and nature identical products. PreveCeutical aims to be a leader in preventive health sciences and currently has five research and development programs, including: dual gene therapy for curative and prevention therapies for diabetes and obesity; the Sol-gel Program; Nature IdenticalTM peptides for treatment of various ailments; nonaddictive analgesic peptides as a replacement to the highly addictive analgesics such as morphine, fentanyl and oxycodone; and a therapeutic product for treating athletes who suffer from concussions (mild traumatic brain injury). For more information about PreveCeutical, please visit our website or follow us on Twitter and Facebook.

On behalf of the Board of Directors of PreveCeutical

Stephen Van Deventer, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

For further information, please contact:

Stephen Van Deventer: +1 604 306 9669

Or Investor Relation

...

Neither the CSE nor any Market Regulator (as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Statements:

This news release includes certain "forward-looking statements" under applicable Canadian securities legislation that are not historical facts. Forward-looking statements involve risks, uncertainties, and other factors that could cause actual results, performance, prospects, and opportunities to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements in this news release include, but are not limited to, statements with respect to the expectations of management regarding the use of proceeds of the Second Tranche and the closing of a subsequent tranche of the Offering. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking information are reasonable, there can be no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. Such forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results, performance or developments to differ materially from those contained in the statements including that the proceeds of the Second Tranche may not be used as stated in this news release, that the Company may not be able to close a subsequent tranche of the Offering and those additional risks set out in the Company's public documents filed on SEDAR+ at . Although the Company believes that the assumptions and factors used in preparing the forward-looking statements are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on these statements, which only apply as of the date of this news release, and no assurance can be given that such events will occur in the disclosed time frames or at all. Except where required by law, the Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit

SOURCE: PreveCeutical Medical Inc.