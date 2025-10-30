M2.5 Caused 17 Lakh Deaths In India In 2022: Lancet

New Delhi~ Human-caused PM2.5 pollution was responsible for more than 17 lakh deaths in India in 2022 - up by 38 per cent since 2010 - with use of fossil fuels contributing to 44 per cent of the deaths, according to a global report published by The Lancet journal.

Use of petrol for road transport contributed to 2.69 lakh deaths, the '2025 Report of The Lancet Countdown on Health and Climate Change' said.

Estimates also suggest that premature mortality in 2022 due to outdoor air pollution in India translated into a financial loss of USD 339.4 billion - about 9.5 per cent of the country's GDP.

An international team of 128 experts from 71 academic institutions and UN agencies, led by University College London, was involved in producing the ninth edition of the report.

Published ahead of the 30th UN Conference of the Parties (COP30), the report provides the most comprehensive assessment to date of the connections between climate change and health, the authors said.

The findings assume significance against a backdrop of Delhi seeing consistently high levels of air pollution, with air quality shifting between“poor” and“very poor” over the past few days.