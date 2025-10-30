403
Edelman UK Launches Sports Division
(MENAFN- PRovoke) LONDON - Edelman UK has launched a dedicated sports division in response to client demand and the expansion of its work in the sector.
Edelman Sport is designed to help brands earn“cultural relevance through meaningful action” and“build trust and resilience” in the world of sport.
The new offer will be delivered by a cross-practice hub bringing together specialists from Corporate, Brand, Strategy, Creator, Crisis & Risk and Talent, and will be led by corporate director Fraser Walters, brand senior director Nick Parnell, strategy lead Will Butterworth and talent & content senior director Loulou Dundas.
Edelman works with a wide range of sports clients, including global governing bodies, grassroots charities, elite athletes, teams, brand sponsors, and media platforms. It has worked with sponsots including Heineken and Unilever, Ascot Racecourse, relaunched Formula 1 under Liberty Media's ownership, and developed the Cannes Lions Grand Prix-winning Eternal Run campaign for Asics.
The move follows the agency's appointment by European Football Clubs (EFC), the independent body representing over 800 professional football clubs across Europe. EFC selected the agency earlier this month after a competitive pitch to support its pan-European communications strategy and stakeholder engagement as part of a major repositioning and rebranding exercise earlier this month.
Edelman's new sports division, working with Edelman offices in several European markets, will help articulate EFC's role in shaping the future of European club football. Other recent sports wins for the agency include motorsports teams and fitness brands.
Edelman UK CEO Julian Payne, who stepped into the role in June, said sport had become an integral part of culture, business, and public dialogue, bringing with it increased visibility, stakeholder interest, and reputational considerations.
“At Edelman we have long understood the delicate balance between promoting and protecting reputations and nowhere is this more in focus than the world of sport,” he said.
“In recent years, the reputations of teams, sponsors and governing bodies have become subject to much greater scrutiny as audiences grow ever larger around the world. To be able to thrive in this environment you must establish a strong identity and a relationship of trust with your audiences.
“We have studied what it takes to build trust for more than 25 years and we have seen that there are unique forces at play within the sporting arena which is why we have decided to create a dedicated space to serve this industry. We have an incredible array of clients already and I am excited to see where this team can go next.”
