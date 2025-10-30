Alta Equipment Group Announces Date Of Third Quarter 2025 Financial Results Release, Conference Call And Webcast

Conference Call Details:

What: Alta Equipment Group Third Quarter 2025 Earnings Call and Webcast

Date: Thursday, November 6, 2024

Time: 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time

Live call: (833) 470-1428

International: (404) 975-4839

Live call access code: 207108

Audio Replay: (866) 813-9403

Replay access code: 585898

Webcast:

The audio replay will be archived through November 13, 2025.

About Alta Equipment Group Inc.

Alta owns and operates one of the largest integrated equipment dealership platforms in North America. Through our branch network, the Company sells, rents, and provides parts and service support for several categories of specialized equipment, including lift trucks and other material handling equipment, heavy and compact earthmoving equipment, crushing and screening equipment, environmental processing equipment, cranes and aerial work platforms, paving and asphalt equipment, other construction equipment and allied products. Alta has operated as an equipment dealership for 41 years and has developed a branch network that includes over 80 total locations across Michigan, Illinois, Indiana, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Massachusetts, Maine, Connecticut, New Hampshire, Vermont, Rhode Island, New York, Virginia, Nevada and Florida and the Canadian provinces of Ontario, Maritime, and Quebec. Alta offers its customers a one-stop-shop for their equipment needs through its broad, industry-leading product portfolio. More information can be found at.

Contacts