Talisker Signs Binding Terms For An Ore Purchase Agreement With Ocean Partners For Up To 1,500 Tpd

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) TORONTO, Oct. 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Talisker Resources Ltd. (“ Talisker” or the“ Company”) (TSX: TSK, OTCQX: TSKFF) is pleased to announce the signing of binding terms for an Ore Purchase Agreement with Ocean Partners UK Ltd (“ Ocean Partners”) for up to 1,500 tonnes per day (tpd) and a US$25 million revolving credit facility (the“ Agreements”). The revolving credit facility for US$25M will be used for development and working capital for the Bralorne Gold Project as required. The Agreements will be for a seven-year period from the signing of the definitive agreements and will be renewable by mutual consent. Further details will be provided following the signing of the definitive agreements. Terry Harbort, President and CEO of Talisker commented:“These Agreements will provide Talisker with the ability to increase our milling capacity to up to 1,500 tpd securing our pathway to ramp up production and increase revenue as planned. Upon signing of the definitive agreements, Talisker will be able to commence ore shipments to Ocean Partners immediately. The long-term partnership with Ocean Partners provides operational security to achieve our vision of becoming a significant Canadian gold producer. Talisker will continue to process material at Nicola Mining Inc.'s (“Nicola”) Merrit facility for the remainder of the current 12-month agreement which expires in May 2026. We thank Nicola for their support in the early phases of our production and we wish them success as they make their transition to processing their own ore from the Dominion Creek bulk sample and incorporate run of mine material from their partnership with Blue Lagoon Resources.” Subject to the satisfaction of customary conditions precedent, the Company anticipates entering into the Agreements before the end of January 2026. Terry Harbort, President and CEO of Talisker, will participate in a webinar hosted by Adelaide Capital at 4:30 pm ET on Tuesday, November 4th to discuss the anticipated Ocean Partners agreements in more detail. Questions can be submitted during the session or in advance to .... Register here: . The webinar livestream will also be available to watch on the Adelaide Capital YouTube Channel, where a replay will be posted after the event: @Adelaide_Capital. For further information, please contact:

Talisker (taliskerresources) is a junior resource company involved in the exploration and development of gold projects in British Columbia, Canada. Talisker's flagship asset is the high-grade, fully permitted Bralorne Gold Project where the Company is producing at the Mustang Mine. Talisker projects also include the Ladner Gold Project, an advanced stage project with significant exploration potential from an historical high-grade producing gold mine and the Spences Bridge Project where the Company has a significant landholding in the emerging Spences Bridge Gold Belt, and several other early-stage Greenfields projects.

