Trump's Nuke Test Resumption A Blunder Framed As Strength

MENAFN - Asia Times) President Trump's announcement that the United States will resume nuclear weapons testing after a 33-year moratorium represents precisely the kind of reflexive, muscle-flexing response that substitutes for strategy in Washington's foreign policy establishment.

Made just hours before his meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping, this decision manages to undermine American interests while providing Beijing and Moscow with precisely the diplomatic ammunition they've long sought.

The president's justification-that we must test“on an equal basis” with other countries-rests on a foundation of dubious claims. Russia's recent test of the Burevestnik nuclear-powered cruise missile involved the delivery system, not a nuclear detonation.

China's last known nuclear weapons test occurred in 1996. North Korea, the only nation conducting actual nuclear tests in recent years, is hardly the standard by which America should calibrate its strategic posture.

What Trump has done, whether intentionally or not, is hand a propaganda victory to Beijing and Moscow while potentially accelerating the very nuclear competition he claims to be responding to.