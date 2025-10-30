Smart Rear-View Mirror Electronics Market Forecasted To Achieve US $4.1 Billion By 2029

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- How Big Is The Smart Rear-View Mirror Electronics Market In 2025?In recent times, there has been a swift expansion in the size of the smart rear-view mirror electronics market. By 2025, the market is projected to grow from $2.27 billion in 2024 to $2.56 billion, achieving a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.9%. Factors contributing to this growth during the historic period include a surge in consumer demand for vehicular safety, an increase in vehicle production, regulatory safety measures by the government, the escalation of urban traffic congestion and heightened concerns surrounding the safety of drivers and passengers.

The smart rear-view mirrors electronic market size is predicted to witness fast-paced growth in the upcoming years, reaching around $4.11 billion by 2029 with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.6%. The growth anticipated during the forecast period is attributed to the rising preference for advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS), an increased yearning for intelligent vehicle safety features, the expansion in the electrical and autonomous vehicle sectors, regulated mandates for improved driver safety, and a consumer inclination towards connected car technologies. Notable trends during the forecast period include the integration of artificial intelligence (AI) and cloud capacities, the escalating usage of smart rear-view mirrors in conjunction with dashcams, embracing 5g and vehicle-to-everything (v2x) communication, lightweight and energy-saving designs in electric vehicles (EVs), and the growth of subscription-based and modular mirror technologies.

What Are The Key Driving Factors For The Growth Of The Smart Rear-View Mirror Electronics Market?

The continuous rise in the prevalence of connected vehicles is anticipated to propel the expansion of the smart rear-view mirror electronics market in future. Automotive offerings that incorporate internet connectivity and communication technologies, allowing for real-time data transfer with external systems, other autos, and infrastructure are known as connected vehicles. The attractiveness of these vehicles is gaining momentum as advancements in wireless communication support real-time data transfer, intensifying safety, boosting traffic efficiency and augmenting connectivity between vehicles and infrastructure. Accelerating the acceptance of these vehicles stimulates the demand for smart rear-view mirror electronics. These systems assimilate flawlessly with vehicle connectivity specifications, offering amplified visibility, guidance for navigation, and monitoring safety features. For instance, BMW Group, a motor vehicle manufacturing company based in Germany, announced in a report published in January 2024 that the company achieved a fresh sales high the previous year, selling 2,555,341 BMW, MINI and Rolls-Royce vehicles globally, marking a 6.5% rise compared to the year prior. During the last quarter of 2023, sales increased 10.3% year-over-year to hit 718,778 units. Thus, the ongoing surge in the attractiveness of connected vehicles is fueling the expansion of the smart rear-view mirror electronics market.

Who Are The Key Players In The Smart Rear-View Mirror Electronics Industry?

Major players in the Smart Rear-View Mirror Electronics Global Market Report 2025 include:

. Robert Bosch GmbH

. Panasonic Holdings Corporation

. Denso Corporation

. Hyundai Mobis Co. Ltd.

. Continental AG

. Magna International Inc.

. Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

. Valeo S.A.

. Aptiv PLC

. Samvardhana Motherson International Limited.

What Are The Prominent Trends In The Smart Rear-View Mirror Electronics Market?

Leading businesses in the smart rear-view mirror electronics industry are concentrating their efforts on designing innovative items such as mirrors featuring 360-degree surround video recording to augment driver safety and amplify situational perception. The mirrors equipped with 360-degree surround video recording are smart rear-view mirrors capable of encapsulating a full circular view around the automobile, assisting drivers in supervising blind spots, ensuring safe parking, and providing video proof during mishaps. Anticipated for July 2023, a USA electronics manufacturing company named Rydeen Mobile Electronics Inc. has announced its launch of 360 VIEW-SPL, a chic yet practical smart rearview mirror equipped with 360-degree surround video recording. Essentially a leaner and more accessible edition of their popular TOMBO 360X, 360 VIEW-SPL comes with basic features like a built-in back-up camera, professional hardwire installation kit, and a comprehensive mirror replacement bracket. Prioritizing main features while skipping some advanced ones, Rydeen Mobile Electronics, Inc. presents an affordable option that magnifies driver safety, boosts situational awareness, and encourages content generation or video documentation while driving. The device permits drivers to regulate blind spots more efficiently, park and navigate in narrow areas with assurance, and record broad video clips that can be vital evidence during accidents or disagreements.

What Segments Are Covered In The Smart Rear-View Mirror Electronics Market Report?

The smart rear-view mirror electronics market covered in this report is segmented as

1) By Product Type: Display Mirrors, Camera-Based Mirrors, Sensor-Integrated Mirrors, Other Product Types

2) By Feature: Touchscreen, Bluetooth Connectivity, Navigation, Advanced Driver Assistance System (ADAS) Integration, Other Features

3) By Sales Channel: Online, Offline

4) By Application: Passenger Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles, Other Applications

Subsegments:

1) By Display Mirrors: Liquid Crystal Display Display Mirrors, Organic Light Emitting Diode Display Mirrors, Touchscreen Display Mirrors, Heads-Up Display Mirrors

2) By Camera-Based Mirrors: Rear Camera Integrated Mirrors, Side Camera Integrated Mirrors, 360 Degree Camera Mirrors, Digital Video Mirrors

3) By Sensor-Integrated Mirrors: Proximity Sensor Mirrors, Light Sensor Mirrors, Rain Sensor Mirrors, Temperature Sensor Mirrors

4) By Other Product Types: Anti-Glare Mirrors, Heated Mirrors, Electrochromic Mirrors, Automatic Dimming Mirrors

Which Region Is Expected To Lead The Smart Rear-View Mirror Electronics Market By 2025?

In 2024, the Asia-Pacific region led the global market for smart rear-view mirror electronics. The forecast predicts continued growth. The Global Market Report 2025 includes regions such as Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa in its coverage.

