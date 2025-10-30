Fact Check: Viral Video Of 'Indian Soldier' Slamming Govt Exposed As Pakistani Propaganda

Several Pakistani propaganda accounts have been circulating a video on social media that allegedly shows an Indian Army soldier criticizing the central government for poor arrangements at the border. The clip, widely shared across multiple platforms, purported to expose "discontent" among Indian troops - but official sources have now debunked it as fake.

You thought Ravana was the OG impersonator❓Wait till you see Pakistani propaganda accounts!!️Some Pakistani propaganda accounts are circulating a video on social media that allegedly shows an Indian Army soldier criticizing the central government over poor arrangements for... twitter/K90RTTetED

- PIB Fact Check (@PIBFactCheck) October 30, 2025

PIB fact-checks viral video

According to PIB Fact Check, the individual seen in the video is not a member of the Indian Army. The agency confirmed that the footage is a malicious attempt to mislead the public and create distrust toward the armed forces and the government.

“Don't fall for such misinformation,” PIB cautioned, urging citizens to rely only on verified information from official sources. The fact-checking body also reminded social media users to remain vigilant against coordinated disinformation campaigns designed to manipulate emotions and provoke unnecessary outrage.

This incident once again highlights the growing use of deepfakes and impersonation tactics by foreign propaganda networks to destabilize trust in Indian institutions.