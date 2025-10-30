Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
'Not A Terrorist, Have Ethical Demands': Man Takes 15 To 20 Children Hostage At Powai Studio (WATCH)

'Not A Terrorist, Have Ethical Demands': Man Takes 15 To 20 Children Hostage At Powai Studio (WATCH)


2025-10-30 07:01:00
(MENAFN- AsiaNet News)

In Mumbai's Powai area, a man named Rohit Arya held 15–20 children hostage inside a studio during broad daylight, saying he wasn't a terrorist but had moral demands and wanted answers instead of money. He said he chose this dramatic action rather than suicide. Police surrounded the studio and are negotiating with him to resolve the situation without harm.

#BREAKING | Children taken hostage in Mumbai's RA Studio building in Powai. Cops in talk with suspect. More details awaited. twitter/lIKxQr33ZU

- Harsh Trivedi (@harshtrivediii) October 30, 2025

 

 

 

MENAFN30102025007385015968ID1110269914



AsiaNet News

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search