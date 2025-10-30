'Not A Terrorist, Have Ethical Demands': Man Takes 15 To 20 Children Hostage At Powai Studio (WATCH)
In Mumbai's Powai area, a man named Rohit Arya held 15–20 children hostage inside a studio during broad daylight, saying he wasn't a terrorist but had moral demands and wanted answers instead of money. He said he chose this dramatic action rather than suicide. Police surrounded the studio and are negotiating with him to resolve the situation without harm.
#BREAKING | Children taken hostage in Mumbai's RA Studio building in Powai. Cops in talk with suspect. More details awaited. twitter/lIKxQr33ZU
- Harsh Trivedi (@harshtrivediii) October 30, 2025
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment