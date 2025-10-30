403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
In Argentina, Paychecks Finally Beat Prices - But The Recovery Is Fragile
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) For once, Argentine workers ended a month slightly ahead. In August, the national wage index rose 3.2% while consumer prices increased 1.9%, delivering a modest real gain.
It was the seventh time in the first eight months of the year that wages outpaced inflation; the exception was March, when pay rose 3.0% against a 3.7% jump in prices.
Beneath the headline, the picture is mixed. Registered private-sector salaries climbed 2.2% in August and public-sector pay rose 2.8%.
The biggest move came from the informal economy-where roughly a third of workers earn off-contract-up 6.0% in the month. That series can swing more because it's captured by surveys and published with a lag, often reflecting earlier corrections.
Since December 2024, wages overall are up 27.6%, with cumulative gains of 18.8% for registered private workers, 22.5% for public employees, and 67.4% for unregistered workers.
The story behind the story is about slow repair after years of erosion. Argentina 's inflation shocks hollowed out purchasing power and reshaped how pay is set.
Many wage agreements now include frequent renegotiations and catch-up clauses, producing stepwise adjustments that can briefly outrun prices.
Public-sector increments and sectoral deals add to the patchwork. When the monthly price pulse ebbs, those scheduled bumps show up as real gains-exactly what happened in August.
Why this matters to readers outside Argentina is simple: real wages drive the economy's mood and momentum. When paycheques buy a little more, families can catch up on basics, small businesses see more foot traffic, and tax receipts steady. But the gains are fragile.
Any renewed inflation -via exchange-rate swings, regulated-price resets, or tough bargaining rounds-can erase progress quickly, and not all workers move together.
Informality, in particular, remains a fault line: it can jump fast in recoveries and fall just as fast when conditions tighten. The takeaway: August offered a genuine, measurable improvement, not a statistical mirage.
It shows that disinflation, paired with ongoing wage negotiations, can lift living standards-incrementally. Turning a few better months into a durable recovery will require keeping inflation on a downward path and aligning future pay deals with productivity so the real-wage gains don't slip away.
It was the seventh time in the first eight months of the year that wages outpaced inflation; the exception was March, when pay rose 3.0% against a 3.7% jump in prices.
Beneath the headline, the picture is mixed. Registered private-sector salaries climbed 2.2% in August and public-sector pay rose 2.8%.
The biggest move came from the informal economy-where roughly a third of workers earn off-contract-up 6.0% in the month. That series can swing more because it's captured by surveys and published with a lag, often reflecting earlier corrections.
Since December 2024, wages overall are up 27.6%, with cumulative gains of 18.8% for registered private workers, 22.5% for public employees, and 67.4% for unregistered workers.
The story behind the story is about slow repair after years of erosion. Argentina 's inflation shocks hollowed out purchasing power and reshaped how pay is set.
Many wage agreements now include frequent renegotiations and catch-up clauses, producing stepwise adjustments that can briefly outrun prices.
Public-sector increments and sectoral deals add to the patchwork. When the monthly price pulse ebbs, those scheduled bumps show up as real gains-exactly what happened in August.
Why this matters to readers outside Argentina is simple: real wages drive the economy's mood and momentum. When paycheques buy a little more, families can catch up on basics, small businesses see more foot traffic, and tax receipts steady. But the gains are fragile.
Any renewed inflation -via exchange-rate swings, regulated-price resets, or tough bargaining rounds-can erase progress quickly, and not all workers move together.
Informality, in particular, remains a fault line: it can jump fast in recoveries and fall just as fast when conditions tighten. The takeaway: August offered a genuine, measurable improvement, not a statistical mirage.
It shows that disinflation, paired with ongoing wage negotiations, can lift living standards-incrementally. Turning a few better months into a durable recovery will require keeping inflation on a downward path and aligning future pay deals with productivity so the real-wage gains don't slip away.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment