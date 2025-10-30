$19.65 Bn Wi-Fi Chipset Global Markets To 2033 By By Band, MIMO Configuration, Standard, Application, Countries And Company Analysis

Dublin, Oct. 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Wi-Fi Chipset Global Market Report by Band, MIMO Configuration, Standard, Application, Countries and Company Analysis, 2025-2033" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.

Wi-Fi Chipset Market is expected to reach US$ 35.91 billion by 2033 from US$ 19.65 billion in 2024, with a CAGR of 6.93% from 2025 to 2033

Significant increases in the use of smartphones and smart home appliances, the quick development of IoT technologies, the rising need for high-speed internet, ongoing improvements in Wi-Fi technology (Wi-Fi 6, 6E, 7), and the creation of smart cities are the main factors propelling the market. North America and Europe are pushing the adoption of advanced standards, while emerging economies in Latin America and MEA offer growing potential for expanding wireless connectivity. Asia-Pacific leads the Wi-Fi chipset market due to manufacturing and consumer demand.



The rapid expansion of wireless connectivity in consumer electronics, business, and industrial applications has made the worldwide Wi-Fi chipset market an essential part of the larger semiconductor market. Smartphones, laptops, smart home appliances, Internet of Things (IoT) devices, and even automotive systems all depend on Wi-Fi chipsets, which allow devices to connect to wireless networks. The need for high-performance, energy-efficient, and small Wi-Fi chipsets has increased due to the growing number of smart devices and linked surroundings.

Rapid technological improvements, such as the introduction of new Wi-Fi standards like Wi-Fi 6 and Wi-Fi 6E, which provide faster speeds, better latency, and more capacity to serve more devices at once, are what define the industry. The increasing demands of bandwidth-intensive applications like virtual reality, online gaming, video streaming, and real-time communication necessitate these advancements.

Qualcomm, Broadcom, MediaTek, Intel, and Marvell are major participants in the Wi-Fi chipset market. They fiercely compete with one another on innovation, cost-effectiveness, and integration. One noteworthy development that improves device connectivity and lowers costs is the move toward integrating Wi-Fi with other wireless technologies like Bluetooth and Zigbee on a single chipset.

Geographically, North America and Europe are in the forefront of adopting cutting-edge Wi-Fi standards, but the Asia-Pacific region leads demand due to the enormous volume of consumer electronics manufacturing and rising internet penetration. Obstacles include supply chain interruptions that affect semiconductor manufacture, legal barriers pertaining to spectrum allotment, and growing competition from alternative connectivity options like 5G.

Despite this, the market for Wi-Fi chipsets is expected to grow steadily due to the ongoing need for seamless wireless connectivity in a number of industries, such as healthcare, smart cities, industrial automation, and the automotive sector. As a result, it will become an essential part of the rapidly changing digital ecosystem.

Key Factors Driving the Wi-Fi Chipset Market Growth

Growing demand for an improved network

Throughout the projection period, the market is anticipated to be driven by the growing need for better network, low latency, and capacity communications amongst businesses. Excellent network connectivity is now in high demand across a variety of industries, including corporate and industrial, due to the massive increase in data traffic. As a result, it is anticipated that both the installed number of wi-fi devices and the need for chipsets would increase over the next several years.

Consequently, the market will grow during the Wi-Fi chipset market projection period. In 2020, Broadcom Inc. unveiled the BCM4389, the first Wi-Fi 6E consumer device ever. With faster speeds and half lower latency than the previous device, the device raises the level to handle the soon-to-be-workable 6 GHz spectrum as well as broader 160 MHz channel bandwidths. With real-world speeds of more than 2 Gbps and up to five times lower energy consumption, the BCM4389 is a perfect fit for upcoming flagship smartphones and Augmented Reality/Virtual Reality (AR/VR) devices. It is anticipated that between 2022 and 2030, the new chipset technology's adoption will significantly grow due to its advantages over the outdated wireless standard. Consequently, the Wi-Fi chipset market research study will demonstrate significant growth.

Growing use of virtual reality and augmented reality (AR/VR)

The market participants are evolving quickly in order to boost operational effectiveness. In the industrial industry, contemporary devices like wireless cameras, collaborative robots, and augmented and virtual reality are becoming more and more popular. For these devices to work properly, wireless network connectivity needs to be improved. The use of Wi-Fi 6 and 6E devices and their components is expected to rise over the coming years.

Additionally, in order to guarantee continuous services, the growing e-learning trends in universities and other institutions call for unified network connectivity. As a result, it is anticipated to propel the global expansion of the Wi-Fi chipset market and provide favorable insights into the market in the years to come.

Growing automation trend

The need for wireless chipsets is driven by the growing desire for greater automation brought about by the increased global usage of IoT (Internet of Things) in the commercial, industrial, and residential sectors. Productivity, flexibility, dependability, security, output, processing speed, convenience, and cost-effectiveness are all increased by automation integration across applications.

However, the expansion of the wireless chipset market is anticipated to be driven by an increase in Internet of Things connections across a variety of industries in the coming years. According to the European Telecommunications Network Operators' Association (ETNO), for instance, there are already about 16 million Internet of Things connections set up in smart buildings throughout Europe, and by the end of 2025, that number is expected to rise to 154 million. Consequently, it is anticipated that the market for Wi-Fi chipsets will grow.

Challenges in the Wi-Fi Chipset Market

Tough Competition and Pressure on Prices

The market for Wi-Fi chipsets is extremely competitive and is controlled by a small number of powerful companies like Qualcomm, Broadcom, and MediaTek in addition to up-and-coming local suppliers. Continuous innovation is fueled by this fierce rivalry, but it also puts a lot of pressure on prices. To stay competitive, chipset producers must strike a balance between creating cutting-edge technology and producing goods at a reasonable cost. Thin profit margins result from the commoditization of Wi-Fi chipsets, particularly for low-end and mid-range devices.

Smaller businesses frequently find it difficult to properly promote their goods and make R&D investments, which restricts their ability to grow. Additionally, vendors are compelled to continuously improve design and supply chain efficiency in order to preserve profitability as OEMs and device manufacturers want highly integrated, multi-functional chipsets at reduced prices.

Supply Chain Disruptions and Semiconductor Shortages

The Wi-Fi chipset market has faced considerable challenges due to global semiconductor supply chain disruptions, exacerbated by events such as the COVID-19 pandemic, geopolitical tensions, and natural disasters. These disruptions have led to shortages of raw materials and critical components, causing production delays and increasing lead times.

Chipset manufacturers are forced to navigate volatile supply conditions while managing rising costs, impacting the timely delivery of products to device makers. This has slowed down the rollout of new devices requiring the latest Wi-Fi chipsets. Additionally, the concentration of semiconductor manufacturing in specific regions exposes the industry to risks related to trade restrictions and political instability, making supply chain resilience a critical and ongoing challenge.



Recent Developments in Wi-Fi Chipset Industry



At MWC 2025 in March 2025, Intel debuted the Xeon 6 system-on-chip, which has eight integrated Ethernet ports and a 2.4 higher RAN capacity. It can handle virtual RAN workloads with an aggregate throughput of up to 200 Gbps.

In February 2025, CEVA granted WUQI Microelectronics a license to use its Ceva-Waves Wi-Fi 6 high-performance intellectual property for the WQ9201 combo chip, which is intended for use in TVs, tablets, and smartphones. January 2025: Onsemi expanded its power semiconductor solutions for data centers, electric vehicles, and industrial motors by completing its USD 115 million acquisition of Qorvo's silicon-carbide JFET portfolio.

