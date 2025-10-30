403
Carrefour Brasil, Profarma, And LOG CP Report Contrasting Q3 2025 Results
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Three major Brazilian companies revealed starkly different fortunes in their third-quarter earnings, offering a window into how Latin America's largest economy is splitting winners from losers as high interest rates reshape the business landscape.
Carrefour Brasil operates over 1,000 retail stores across the country, primarily through its Atacadão cash-and-carry format serving businesses and consumers.
Profarma ranks as Brazil's second-largest pharmaceutical distributor, delivering medicines to 40,000 retail pharmacies nationwide. LOG Commercial Properties develops and manages modern warehouse facilities for e-commerce and logistics companies.
Carrefour Brasil: The Hidden Crisis Behind Closed Doors
Carrefour Brasil's third-quarter profit collapsed to R$ 111 million ($20 million) from R$ 277 million a year earlier, an alarming 60% decline that explains why French parent Carrefour S.A. pulled the company off Brazil's stock exchange in May.
For shareholders of the parent company, quarterly profit attributable to them plunged even harder-84% to just R$ 35 million ($6 million).
The real story emerges in the details. While revenues of R$ 29.1 billion ($5.3 billion) grew a modest 2.4%, financial costs exploded to negative R$ 920 million ($167 million), deteriorating 37% as Brazil's central bank pushed interest rates to 14.75%.
For a retailer carrying substantial debt to fund its nationwide store network, these borrowing costs are devastating.
Administrative expenses of R$ 4.25 billion ($773 million) rose 4.5%, outpacing revenue growth and crushing margins. The company also swung from a R$ 5 million tax benefit to a R$ 55 million tax expense, adding insult to injury.
Behind management's talk of "strategic consolidation," the numbers tell a grimmer tale: a once-aggressive retailer that opened 100 new stores in 2024 has hit the brakes hard, slowing expansion to preserve cash as profitability evaporates.
The delisting shields this painful adjustment from public market scrutiny, giving management breathing room to navigate Brazil's brutal retail environment where inflation-squeezed consumers are cutting spending while interest costs soar.
Profarma: The Quiet Turnaround Hiding in Plain Sight
Profarma's headline number looked disappointing-profit fell 4.8% to R$ 46.7 million ($8.5 million). But this modest decline conceals one of the quarter's most impressive corporate achievements in Brazil.
The pharmaceutical distributor slashed its debt by R$ 315 million in just 90 days, bringing net debt down to R$ 552 million ($100 million) from R$ 867 million ($158 million) at the end of June.
This dramatic deleveraging drove the company's debt-to-EBITDA ratio from a concerning 2.5 times down to a comfortable 1.5 times-the lowest level in years.
How did they do it? Profarma generated revenues of R$ 2.85 billion ($518 million), up a healthy 9.4%, while simultaneously executing surgical improvements in working capital management.
The company reduced its cash conversion cycle by five days in the distribution business, freeing up hundreds of millions in trapped capital.
The strategic calculation is transparent: accept higher operating expenses of R$ 343 million ($62 million), up 15.4%, to fund infrastructure improvements and retail expansion, while weathering financial costs that deteriorated 41% to negative R$ 61 million ($11 million) as interest rates peaked.
Adjusted EBITDA still grew 8.4% to R$ 114 million ($21 million), proving the underlying business remains healthy. The real signal came in late October when management authorized R$ 79 million ($14 million) in dividends despite the challenging quarter.
This wasn't reckless-it was confidence. With the balance sheet repaired and leverage normalized, Profarma positioned itself to thrive when Brazil's interest rate cycle eventually reverses, while competitors remain buried under debt.
LOG Commercial Properties: The E-Commerce Infrastructure Play Printing Money
While retailers and distributors struggled, LOG Commercial Properties demonstrated why real assets with pricing power thrive in inflationary environments.
The warehouse developer reported net income of R$ 111.4 million ($20 million), up 15%, while EBITDA surged 42% to R$ 193 million ($35 million). These aren't typical real estate returns-they're exceptional, and the business model explains why.
LOG develops Class A logistics warehouses near major cities, leases them to e-commerce giants and manufacturers, then either holds them for rental income or sells to institutional investors while keeping profitable management contracts.
Rental revenue of R$ 67 million ($12 million) jumped 18% as the company pushed through a 10% rent increase to R$ 22.43 per square meter. With vacancy at just 1.97% against a national average of 7%, LOG has pricing power.
The company renegotiated one-third of its below-market legacy contracts during the quarter, achieving 46% rent increases that will flow through revenues over coming quarters.
The real story is the asset recycling machine. LOG sold R$ 790 million ($144 million) worth of mature properties in 2025 at roughly 30% gross margins, then deployed that capital into new developments.
Assets under management exploded 50% to 2.6 million square meters, including 464,000 square meters of third-party properties generating high-margin management fees.
Management is betting big on Brazil 's infrastructure gap. The company plans to double its portfolio to 2 million square meters by 2028, with R$ 742 million ($135 million) earmarked for Brazil's underserved Northeast region, where modern warehouse space remains scarce despite surging e-commerce demand.
Net debt of R$ 1.44 billion ($262 million) rose 29%, but at 1.3 times EBITDA, leverage remains conservative. Unlike Carrefour, LOG's debt funds income-producing assets with contracted cash flows and inflation escalators-not inventory in competitive retail stores.
The contrast is striking: Brazil's high-rate environment crushes leveraged retailers while rewarding developers of scarce infrastructure assets with pricing power.
