J&K L-G Terminates Services Of Two Govt Employees For Terror Links

MENAFN - IANS) Srinagar, Oct 30 (IANS) Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha on Thursday terminated two government employees from service under Article 311 for their involvement in terror-related activities, reaffirming the administration's zero-tolerance policy against terrorism.

An official statement said that the terminated employees include Ghulam Hussain, a teacher in the Education Department. He has been accused of acting as an Over Ground Worker (OGW) for the Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), maintaining links with terrorists and facilitating recruitment and funding in Reasi district.

The other person, whose services have been terminated is Majid Iqbal Dar, a teacher and former Lab Assistant, allegedly engaged in narco-terrorism, radicalisation of youth, and terror financing through drug money, with connections to IED plots in Rajouri and continued subversive activities even during detention.

Article 311 of the Indian Constitution protects civil servants from arbitrary dismissal, removal, or reduction in rank. It mandates that they must be given a reasonable opportunity to be heard after being informed of the charges, and they cannot be dismissed by an authority subordinate to their appointing authority.

However, this protection is not absolute and has exceptions, such as cases involving criminal convictions or security concerns where an enquiry may be waived.

J&K Lt governor, Manoj Sinha has so far terminated many persons found involved in terror links and after sufficient and convincing evidence that the continuation of such a person as a civil servant endangers the security of the state.

In addition to this, security forces and J&K police have been carrying out aggressive operations against terrorists, their OGWs and sympathisers.

The revised strategy is aimed at dismantling the complete ecosystem of terror instead of merely targeting the gun-wielding terrorists. Drug smugglers, drug peddlers and those involved in financial scams and hawala money rackets are also on the scanner of the security forces.

It is believed that the funds generated through these unlawful activities are finally used to sustain terrorism in J&K.