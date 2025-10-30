Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
US Grants India Six-Month Exemption From American Sanctions On Chabahar Port: MEA

US Grants India Six-Month Exemption From American Sanctions On Chabahar Port: MEA


2025-10-30 06:15:16
(MENAFN- Live Mint) The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Thursday said that the United States has granted India a six-month exemption from sanctions for operations through the Iranian port of Chabahar along the Gulf of Oman.

(This is a breaking news)

(With inputs from PTI)

MENAFN30102025007365015876ID1110269715



Live Mint

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search