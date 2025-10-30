Transcatheter Heart Valve Market Top Players, Segments & Regional Trends By 2034

MENAFN - Straits Research) Introduction

Straits Research released its highly anticipated report,“ Transcatheter Heart Valve Market Size & Outlook, 2026-2034.” According to the study, the global market size is valued at USD 6.63 billion in 2025 and is projected to expand to USD 22.55 billion by 2034, registering a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 14.61%.

Market Dynamics

The market growth is primarily attributed to the increasing prevalence of heart valve diseases, particularly among the aging global population, which is significantly driving the demand for transcatheter heart valve procedures. Conditions, such as aortic stenosis and mitral regurgitation, are becoming more prevalent, leading to a higher number of patients requiring intervention. This rising prevalence drives demand for advanced transcatheter heart valve market procedures, which offer less invasive alternatives to traditional open-heart surgeries, thereby enhancing market growth. Moreover, continuous innovation in transcatheter heart valve (THV) technologies is enhancing procedural safety, effectiveness, and patient outcomes, which presents as a significant market opportunity. For example, in September 2024, Venus Medtech achieved a significant milestone by performing the first two procedures of its newly designed balloon expandable valve system, Venus Vitae, during the international clinical trial Venus Vitae SMART ALIGN at Prince of Wales Hospital in Hong Kong, China. Such technological advancements present a significant market opportunity for hospitals, cardiac centers, and medical device companies to adopt next-generation transcatheter heart valve systems and expand services for patients requiring minimally invasive heart valve interventions.

Market Highlights



Product: The Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement (TAVR) segment dominated the market in 2025 with a revenue share of 86.21%.

T echnology: The Self-Expanded Transcatheter Valve segment is estimated to grow at the fastest pace with a CAGR (16.12%) during the forecast period, driven by its ease of deployment, superior hemodynamic performance, and increasing adoption in patients with complex aortic anatomies.

End User: The Hospitals segment dominated the market in 2025. Regional Insights: North America dominated the market in 2025 with 92% share, drive by the rising adoption of minimally invasive cardiac procedures and advanced healthcare infrastructure.

Competitive Players

Meril Life Sciences4C Medical Technologies, Inc.Boston Scientific CorporationBraile BiomédicaDirect Flow Medical, Inc.Edwards Lifesciences CorporationJenaValveAbbottMedtronicHighLife MedicalVenus Medtech (Hangzhou) Inc.Peijia Medical Limited.Micro Interventional DevicesColibri Heart ValveFoldaxINNOVHEART SRLLivaNova PLCTCTMDXeltisArtivion, IncOthers Recent Developments

Segmentation

By Product (2026-2034)Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement (TAVR)Transcatheter Mitral Valve Replacement (TMVR)Transcatheter Pulmonary Valve Replacement (TPVR)By Technology (2026-2034)Balloon-expanded transcatheter valveSelf-expanded transcatheter valveBy End User (2026-2034)HospitalsSpecialty Clinics