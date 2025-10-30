Tehran Mammadov Wins Silver At European Weightlifting Championship

MENAFN - AzerNews) Laman Ismayilova Read more

Tehran Mammadov (65 kg) has added three silver medals to the country's medal haul at the European Junior & U23 Weightlifting Championships held in Durres, Albania, Azernews reports.

The weightlifter successfully lifted 133 kg in the snatch. In the clean and jerk, he managed to lift 155 kg overhead, achieving a total result of 288 kg.

Thus, Tehran Mammadov earned silver medals for his successful execution of the snatch and clean and jerk, securing second place on the overall podium.

The 2025 European Junior Championships will serve as a qualification event for the 2026 Commonwealth Games for Full Member Federations.

The U23 Championships will be open to associate members, and their outcomes will be included in the official results of the 2025 European U23 Championships.

The championships will last until November 4.

Wrestling remains the most popular sport in the country and is overseen by the National Wrestling Federation, which was established in 1993.

The Rio Games opened a new page in wrestling for Azerbaijan. The country became one of only two nations ever to increase the number of medals achieved in five consecutive games.

In 2020, Azerbaijani freestyle wrestlers finished third in the overall medal table of the Individual World Cup in Serbia.

National wrestlers won two medals, including silver and bronze. Russia topped the medal table, followed by Turkiye.

The national team also won five medals at the Grand Prix Moscow held in Russia.

The national team won one gold, two silver, and two bronze medals in the tournament

In 2022, Azerbaijani wrestler Osman Nurmagomedov (92 kg) was crowned the World Champion in Belgrade.

Nurmagomedov became the World Champion after defeating the Russian wrestler in the final.

At 2024 Summer Olympic, Greco-Roman wrestler Hasrat Jafarov (67 kg), freestyle wrestlers Giorgi Meshvildishvili (125 kg) and Magomedkhan Magomedov (97 kg) won bronze medals for Azerbaijan.