Five People Injured In Vinnytsia Region Due To Massive Russian Attack

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, Natalia Zabolotna, First Deputy Head of the Vinnytsia Regional Military Administration, reported the news on Telegram.

“The strikes damaged civilian and critical infrastructure, as well as residential buildings and cars. Unfortunately, there are casualties among the civilian population: four adults with minor to moderate injuries and one seven-year-old child,” Zabolotna wrote.

According to the First Deputy Head of the Vinnytsia Regional Military Administration, the injured child is in serious condition.

The relevant services are working at the sites of the strikes, and firefighting operations are ongoing.

Explosive ordnance disposal specialists are inspecting the affected areas. Commissions are recording damage to civilian buildings and vehicles.

Electricity supply is gradually being restored in the region.

As reported, the town of Ladyzhyn in the Vinnytsia region was left without water, electricity, and heat as a result of the Russian attack, and alternative boiler rooms and water supply systems are being established in the town.