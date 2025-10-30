European Summer Camps Attract Growing Number Of U.S. Families, Reports Kiday

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- For years, sending a child to summer camp meant a short drive and a hefty tuition bill. But for summer 2026, a surprising shift is emerging: a growing number of U.S. families are enrolling their children in summer camps across Europe and many are discovering that these programs are not only more enriching, but often more affordable than their domestic options.

At the center of this trend is kiDay, an international youth program and foundation based in Prague, which has quietly supported families from across Europe for over a decade. This year, the organization has seen a surge of interest from American families, many of whom are looking for something different - and safer - for their children during the summer break.

“Until now, we've worked mostly with families from Czechia, Slovakia, and a many other European countries,” says Lucie Straková, founder of kiDay.“But for summer 2026, something changed. U.S. families are coming to us in large numbers. Not just for the camps, but for the full experience: planning, safety, support, and personal care.”



Why Europe? The reasons are layered, but clear:

Cost: Many high-quality European camps are on par with or less expensive than private U.S. camps. For example, a 3-week program in Italy starts around $4,600, while a 6-week Swiss adventure costs about $19,000, including lodging, activities, and full care.

Culture: European camps offer immersive, diverse experiences with 24/7 English-speaking environments, international friendships, and cultural exposure. It's summer camp with a global twist.

Care: KiDay provides personalized planning, travel support, and round-the-clock oversight, often in collaboration with YoungTravel Concierge, a trusted provider for unaccompanied minors and global youth mobility.



What Kind of Camps?

Programs range from classic outdoor adventures to specialized development tracks, including:

Sailing and surfing camps

STEM and innovation labs

Golf and global leadership programs

Dance, music, and performing arts

Creative writing and fine arts intensives

Multi-sport or Wilderness adventures



Whether a child is seeking challenge, creativity, community, or just fun in the sun, kiDay works with parents to find the right fit - across Italy, Portugal, the UK, Switzerland, and beyond.

How It Works

Most programs run from late June through August, and include destinations like Italy, Portugal, the UK, Switzerland, and others. Families can choose between pre-designed packages or tailored journeys based on their budget, dates, and destination preferences. For children traveling alone, kiDay provides full support from booking to airport handoffs, with real-time communication for parents. Some families even turn it into a combined summer plan - sending their child ahead for camp, then meeting them after for a family vacation in Europe. Or the other way around.

“This is not a luxury service,” says Straková.“It's a personal, safe, and deeply rewarding alternative that just happens to take place in Europe.”

In an age where travel risk, safety concerns, and cultural connection all weigh heavily on families, this quiet shift toward European summer programs may be just beginning.

Contact:

U.S. families interested in exploring international camp options can start with a personal consultation at , or contact:

Lucie Straková

Founder, kiDay



About kiDay

KiDay is a Europe-based international foundation and youth travel program that helps children and teens access global summer camps, cultural exchanges, and educational experiences. Based in Prague, kiDay offers personalized camp matching, full travel logistics, and safety-first oversight, empowering families to give their children transformative summers - wherever the map leads. Learn more at .