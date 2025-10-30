403
Türkiye Posts Modest Increase in October Economic Confidence
(MENAFN) Türkiye's economic confidence inched up by 0.2 points to 98.2 in October, official data showed on Thursday, signaling a modest improvement in business and consumer sentiment.
According to the Turkish Statistical Institute (TurkStat), the monthly report revealed mixed trends across key sub-sectors.
The retail trade confidence index rose 3.7% month-on-month, while the real sector confidence index increased by 1.2% in October.
In contrast, the construction confidence index slipped 5.3%, and both the services confidence and consumer confidence indexes declined 0.3%.
The economic confidence index, which ranges from 0 to 200, serves as a barometer of overall economic sentiment. Values above 100 suggest optimism, whereas readings below 100 indicate a more pessimistic outlook.
