Sri Lanka Reaffirms Commitment To Upholding Shared Principles Of UN Charter

MENAFN - Colombo Gazette) The Sri Lankan Government has reaffirmed its commitment to upholding the shared principles of the UN Charter, peace, human rights, and sustainable development.

Prime Minister Dr. Harini Amarasuriya said that the Government's development agenda is rooted in sustainability and human dignity. The Government aims to uplift every community and ensure that progress reaches all corners of the country.

She made these remarks while attending the United Nations Day 2025 commemoration held under the global theme“Our UN,” marking the 80th anniversary of the United Nations and 70 years of partnership between Sri Lanka and the UN. The national celebration took place on 23 October 2025 at the UN Headquarters in Colombo, with the participation of UN Resident Coordinator Mr. Marc-André Franche and members of the UN Country Team.

The Prime Minister commended the United Nations for eight decades of global service and seven decades of meaningful partnership with Sri Lanka. She reaffirmed the Government's commitment to upholding the shared principles of the UN Charter, peace, human rights, and sustainable development, and emphasized the continued relevance of multilateral cooperation in addressing global challenges.

“Eighty years ago, the world came together with a shared determination to save succeeding generations from the scourge of war, to reaffirm faith in human rights, and to promote social progress and development. These founding ideals, enshrined in the UN Charter, are more relevant today than ever before,” the Prime Minister stated.

Reflecting on the long-standing partnership between Sri Lanka and the United Nations, the Prime Minister noted that Sri Lanka has been an active and responsible member of the UN community since 1955, contributing to global peacekeeping, diplomacy, and sustainable development.

“Since deploying its first contingent to a UN Peacekeeping Mission in 1958, over 25,000 Sri Lankan men and women have served under the UN banner, ensuring peace and security in some of the most challenging deployments. Our country's commitment to multilateralism has always been guided by shared responsibility and global solidarity,” she observed.

In her address, the Prime Minister also highlighted Sri Lanka's ongoing national vision that aligns with the principles of sustainable and inclusive development promoted by the United Nations. She outlined several key initiatives of the Government, including the 'Praja Shakthi' National Programme aimed at eradicating poverty, the 'Digital Sri Lanka' initiative to modernize public service delivery and strengthen digital inclusion, and the 'Clean Sri Lanka' programme, which promotes environmental, social, and ethical transformation.

Dr. Amarasuriya expressed appreciation for the contribution of the United Nations Country Team (UNCT), including UNDP and other agencies, in supporting Sri Lanka's development priorities through the UN Sustainable Development Cooperation Framework (UNSDCF). She noted that the Government values its partnership with the UN and its specialized agencies for their continued support in areas such as governance, poverty reduction, climate resilience, and post-conflict recovery.

The event was attended by UN Resident Coordinator Mr. Marc-André Franche, members of the UN Country Team, diplomatic representatives, and other distinguished dignitaries and officials.