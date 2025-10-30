Global Fashion Brand Michael Kors To Boost Sri Lanka's National School Meals Programme

MENAFN - Colombo Gazette) United Nations World Food Programme (WFP) welcomed a contribution of US $2.7 million from global fashion brand, Michael Kors to bolster Sri Lanka's National School Meals Programme.

The support, through the brand's long-running 'Watch Hunger Stop campaign' will contribute to WFP's Home-Grown School Feeding (HGSF) initiative.

The funding will enable WFP to expand its Home-Grown School Feeding program from eight to ten districts, ensuring that 250,000 children receive daily nutritious meals, over the next three years. The money will also support 1,500 local farmers and caterers supply fresh and locally sourced produce.

In addition, 30 schools will benefit from infrastructure upgrades, including the installation of solar-powered kitchens that, reduce costs, lower emissions and promote sustainability.

“We deeply appreciate Michael Kors' commitment and partnership in advancing Sri Lanka's school meals programme,” said Philip Ward, Representative and Country Director of WFP Sri Lanka.“For many families, these meals are a lifeline-made possible by the dedication of caterers and farmers who drive the programme every day.”

WFP's Home-Grown School Feeding initiative enhances the sustainability of Sri Lanka's National School Meals Programme by strengthening local food systems. It empowers primarily women farmers and school meal providers to produce their own vegetables and poultry, enabling schools to serve fresh, safe, and nutritious meals. This integrated approach promotes women's economic empowerment, supports rural livelihoods, and advances national resilience against food insecurity.

As part of its 2025 campaign, Michael Kors has launched two special-edition T-shirts featuring photographs by Maxime Poiblanc of fruits and vegetables grown through WFP's HGSF initiative in Sri Lanka. Made from a cotton and linen blend, the T-shirts are available globally at michaelkors and select stores, with all profits donated to WFP.

Michael Kors' partnership with WFP began in 2013, with a shared mission to provide nutritious school meals to children in food-insecure regions. Over the past decade, the brand has helped WFP deliver more than 35 million school meals worldwide.