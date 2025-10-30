403
Syrian leader, FM of Saudi Arabia hold talks on partnership
(MENAFN) Syrian President Ahmad al-Sharaa met with Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan in Riyadh on Tuesday to discuss strengthening cooperation between their countries, according to local reports.
The talks focused on implementing existing agreements and exploring new areas of collaboration, state media said. Sharaa arrived in the Saudi capital earlier in the day and is expected to hold further talks with Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman to deepen bilateral ties, according to a Syrian news agency.
During his visit, Sharaa will also deliver a keynote address at the ninth edition of the Future Investment Initiative (FII) conference, which began Monday and runs through Oct. 30 in Riyadh.
This marks Sharaa’s third visit to Saudi Arabia since taking office in January 2025. His administration has prioritized rebuilding Syria’s war-torn economy by attracting foreign investment and expanding trade partnerships with regional countries, following the end of Bashar al-Assad’s decades-long rule after his flight to Russia in late 2024.
This marks Sharaa’s third visit to Saudi Arabia since taking office in January 2025. His administration has prioritized rebuilding Syria’s war-torn economy by attracting foreign investment and expanding trade partnerships with regional countries, following the end of Bashar al-Assad’s decades-long rule after his flight to Russia in late 2024.
