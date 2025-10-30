TIR System Accelerates Freight Transport Between Türkiye And GCC Countries - IRU

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)The TIR system continues to strengthen regional trade by providing faster and safer road transport between Türkiye and the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries, Trend reports via the International Road Transport Union (IRU).

Turkish logistics operator Saritaş Logistics has completed a delivery from Türkiye to the United Arab Emirates using the TIR system, transiting through Saudi Arabia. The fleet of 14 trucks completed the "door-to-door" route in just ten days, whereas the sea route would have taken 20-30 days.

This initiative represents a pivotal advancement in optimizing terrestrial transportation linkages between Türkiye and the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) region.



"The implementation of the TIR framework markedly optimized dwell times, streamlined customs protocols, and fortified the integrity of the cargo hold during transit," the statement articulated.



Ahmet Sari, the General Manager of Saritaş Logistics, underscored that this exemplary operation traversing Saudi Arabia represents a pivotal benchmark for regional road transport dynamics.



“It demonstrates that the terrestrial linkages between Türkiye and the GCC region are once more feasible and exceptionally competitive when bolstered by TIR,” he added.

IRU General Delegate in Istanbul, Erman Ereke, emphasized that this milestone demonstrates how the TIR transit system can act as a bridge connecting Türkiye with the GCC region, unlocking new trade routes and raising the resilience of supply chains.

"The successful completion of this journey paves the way for more operators to consider the Saudi transit corridor as a practical and cost-effective alternative to maritime routes.

With growing regional cooperation and the continued expansion of TIR operations, more efficient, secure, and sustainable trade between Türkiye and GCC countries is set to become a lasting reality," the IRU reports.