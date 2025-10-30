BRT Employee Shot Dead In Peshawar Weeks Before His Wedding

MENAFN - Tribal News Network)

A BRT employee was shot dead in the jurisdiction of Chamkani Police Station near Meera Kachori canal on Tuesday.

According to initial reports, unidentified assailants opened fire, killing 19-year-old Asim, son of Akhtar Gul, on the spot. The victim, who worked for Peshawar's Bus Rapid Transit (BRT), was returning home after finishing his duty when the attack occurred.

Following the incident, Chamkani SHO Ismat Khan, along with Investigating Officer Ali Akbar Khan, reached the scene, examined the site, and collected evidence. Police said the victim's motorcycle, ATM card, and cash were found intact at the scene.

Authorities have begun examining CCTV footage and launched an investigation from all possible angles to determine the motive behind the killing.

Sources revealed that Asim was set to be married on November 16, and the wedding invitations had already been distributed.