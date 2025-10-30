Due To Russian Attacks, Ladyzhyn In Vinnytsia Region Left Without Water, Heat, And Electricity

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, Oleksandr Kolomiets, the secretary of the Ladyzhyn City Council, reported this on Facebook.

“A Technogenic and Environmental Safety Commission was held. All relevant services were instructed to take measures to eliminate the consequences of the emergency in the city. The launch of inter-building water supply columns is being ensured, and the delivery of technical water is being organized. An alternative heat supply system is being prepared for launch,” Kolomiets wrote.

According to him, city kindergartens will not be open today. Groups are being formed to assess the damage, which will begin work after the air raid alert is cancelled. Residents of the most damaged buildings will be relocated.

Electricity supply in the city will begin to be restored after the air raid alert is cancelled.

At night, the enemy struck Ladyzhyn with a missile, and the city is currently under attack by drones.

As reported by Ukrinform, Russian troops launched a massive attack with strike drones and missiles, and an air raid alert was issued throughout Ukraine.